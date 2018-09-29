Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: 5 Unnoticed things from the game

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
341   //    29 Sep 2018, 08:00 IST

<p>

Bangladesh having earned their place to play in the final were more determined than ever to prove a point. The quality of cricket Bangladesh have been playing these days, it comes as no surprise that they have found success of late.

Dubai was set for a good contest in the final. India won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat first. The wicket looked flat and good to bat. Bangladesh made most out of it. Openers Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan showed good intent and played positive cricket. Soon they put up a 100-run partnership for the first wicket.

Bangladesh were 120 for no loss and India couldn't take a wicket but then arrived the man with the golden arm Kedar Jadhav. He struck immediately to send Mehidy back. From there on Bangladesh self-imploded and all they managed was mere 100 more runs for remaining 9 wickets. Liton Das was at his best to score his maiden century to post 223 as the target for India.

In reply, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started to attack right from ball one. Najmul Islam sent greedy Dhawan back to the pavilion. Rohit continued from one end but India's middle order was exposed to do the bulk of the scoring. Soon Rohit fell two short of his half-century.

It was Karthik and Dhoni who kept the scoreboard ticking with a 50 partnership to take India closer to the target. Mahmudullah got rid of Karthik when India needed 89 runs to win the match. Just when things were going India's way, Mustafizur silenced the crowd by getting Dhoni caught behind. Jadeja and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar kept going and in the end, India pulled off a last-ball victory to upset Bangladesh once again in the finals.

Here are the five unnoticed things from the final:

#1 First 100 run opening partnership for Bangladesh since 2016

<p>

If there was one area Bangladesh were seriously needed improvement, it was at the top. Their openers had failed to provide good starts to the team throughout the Asia Cup. The opening stand averaged a mere 17 till the final.

In the absence of Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh tried Mehedy Hasan with Liton Das in the big final. It finally worked for them. They not only went past their average score but managed to put up a 100-run stand. Both the batsmen looked very positive and rotated strike easily. They showed great intent at the top. This was their first century stand since 2016. It did come off at the right time for Bangladesh.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh final: 3 unnoticed...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Statistical...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh final: 3 unnoticed...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs. Bangladesh: Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh- India's Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Five unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: 6 players to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 best knocks from the group stages 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Yesterday
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us