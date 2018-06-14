Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs Afghanistan 2018, 1st session: Talking points: Dhawan lands the first punch in style

India raced off to 158-0 in 27 overs with Dhawan scoring a fine hundred.

Bagawati Prasad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 11:56 IST
570

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 4

It was a moment of pride for the Afghanistan cricket team when they received their caps in the morning prior to their historic first Test against the Indian cricket team at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, things have not gone according to plan for them as Shikhar Dhawan has taken their bowling apart in the first session.

Scoring at a strike-rate of 114, Dhawan decimated the Afghan bowlers to score a century before lunch. Murali Vijay, on the other hand, has been playing second fiddle.

Afghanistan will have to think of something quick in order to get back into the game when they come back out onto the field after lunch.

Let's take a look at the talking points so far:

#3 Dhawan's lessons for Afghanistan:

While he made his debut memorable for himself against Australia in 2013, he made it even more memorable when Afghanistan made their Test debut. In a breathtaking display of stroke-making, Dhawan blazed his way to a scorching hundred. It was a flawless effort from the Delhi dasher.

Making Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman look ordinary is no easy task and Dhawan made it look as if he was having a breakfast in his hotel room. Rashid portrayed the look of a kid who sat in an exam hall preparing Mathematics but then he was handed a Chemistry question paper!

Dhawan cut his googlies, bullied him down the ground, and used the depth of the crease to work around either sound of the ground. It felt as if Dhawan told the Afghanistan boys: "Welcome to Test cricket"

Page 1 of 3 Next
India vs Afghanistan India National Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Rashid Khan Leisure Reading
Last 18 months have taught me a lot, says Karun Nair
RELATED STORY
 I had to struggle to convince skipper Asghar to pick...
RELATED STORY
Karthik in line to replace Wriddhiman for Afghanistan Test
RELATED STORY
Ajinkya Rahane speaks about captaincy and upcoming...
RELATED STORY
3 key matchups in the India vs Afghanistan Test
RELATED STORY
Video: Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute with his Guru
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan: 3 Problems India might face against...
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan, 2018: Afghanistan waste no time,...
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan 2018 Test: Afghans primed for...
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan 2018: 5 Players To Watch Out For
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us