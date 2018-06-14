India vs Afghanistan 2018, 1st session: Talking points: Dhawan lands the first punch in style

India raced off to 158-0 in 27 overs with Dhawan scoring a fine hundred.

Bagawati Prasad CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 11:56 IST 570 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It was a moment of pride for the Afghanistan cricket team when they received their caps in the morning prior to their historic first Test against the Indian cricket team at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, things have not gone according to plan for them as Shikhar Dhawan has taken their bowling apart in the first session.

Scoring at a strike-rate of 114, Dhawan decimated the Afghan bowlers to score a century before lunch. Murali Vijay, on the other hand, has been playing second fiddle.

Afghanistan will have to think of something quick in order to get back into the game when they come back out onto the field after lunch.

Let's take a look at the talking points so far:

#3 Dhawan's lessons for Afghanistan:

While he made his debut memorable for himself against Australia in 2013, he made it even more memorable when Afghanistan made their Test debut. In a breathtaking display of stroke-making, Dhawan blazed his way to a scorching hundred. It was a flawless effort from the Delhi dasher.

Making Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman look ordinary is no easy task and Dhawan made it look as if he was having a breakfast in his hotel room. Rashid portrayed the look of a kid who sat in an exam hall preparing Mathematics but then he was handed a Chemistry question paper!

Dhawan cut his googlies, bullied him down the ground, and used the depth of the crease to work around either sound of the ground. It felt as if Dhawan told the Afghanistan boys: "Welcome to Test cricket"