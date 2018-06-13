Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs Afghanistan 2018: 5 Players To Watch Out For

Here are the few players whose performance will be key to their team's success.

Silambarasan Kv
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 01:36 IST
114

West Indies v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Final
Afghanistan will become the 12th nation to play test cricket

14th June will be a historic day for Afghanistan as they will become the 12th nation to play test cricket. Their growth in the International cricket has been phenomenal and they have proved their calibre in the last few years.

Having achieved relative success in the T20 and ODI format, this is the big break for the Afghanistan players. The rise of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mohammad Shahzad has been excellent in the last couple of years. 

Afghanistan will make their Test debut against the number one Test team and they cannot ask for a better way to make their Test debut. The historic Test game between India and Afghanistan will be played in Bangalore from June 14. 

Though the Twenty20 format is not a parameter to judge a team's performance whether a team will perform or not in the Test format, the way Afghanistan has performed in the limited-overs format, they will give a strong performance in the longest format of the game. 

On the other hand, it is the best opportunity for the Indian team to prepare themselves for the tough tour of England. India will play the Test game without their regular skipper Virat Kohli and main bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

However, India will not take them lightly, knowing Afghanistan's current form. Here we take a look at the few players whose performance will be key to their team's success.

#5 KL Rahul

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
KL Rahul had a great IPL season

He has always been someone who has been a part of the test squad as a backup opener for Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay.

But he is capable of much more than that. He started his career as the pure Test player. Though he is a good opener, he should bat in the middle-order as the team requires some stability in the lower middle-order.

The Indian opener KL Rahul has been in tremendous form since the start of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League. Rahul, who had a successful IPL season with Kings XI Punjab, will be full of confidence facing the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. 

Having already faced his KXIP team-mate Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the nets, it will not be a problem for Rahul to face Mujeeb in the Test game. Rahul has scored 1458 runs in 23 Test matches that he played at a good average of 40.02.


Page 1 of 5 Next
South Africa vs India, 2018 India vs Afghanistan Indian Cricket Team Afghanistan Cricket KL Rahul Rashid Khan
India vs Afghanistan 2018: 5 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
3 key matchups in the India vs Afghanistan Test
RELATED STORY
5 Afghanistan players India can't afford to take lightly
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan: 3 Problems India might face against...
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan test: 3 Indian players who will use...
RELATED STORY
Red ball, India Test await Rashid and co
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan announce squad for India Test
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Afghanistan could be a threat to India
RELATED STORY
India add wrist spin flavour in practice to counter...
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan: Top five batsmen to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us