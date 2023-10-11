India vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and ODI records

Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the 2023 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan today. It is the second match of the competition for both teams. Also, it is the second game of the tournament on this ground.

South Africa battled Sri Lanka in Delhi last Saturday. Centuries from Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Rassie van der Dussen helped the Proteas post 428/5 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka scored 326 runs in reply as a total of 754 runs were racked up in the contest by the two sides.

A high-scoring match could be on the cards today. Before the match starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi ODI records and stats

The pitch in Delhi should be excellent for batting. A batting paradise was on offer for the last match at this venue. The pitch may also help the spinners a bit. Afghanistan's spinners can trouble India if they receive any assistance from the surface.

Here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs hosted by Delhi:

Matches played: 27

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 145 - Ricky Ponting (AUS) vs. Zimbabwe, 1998

Best bowling figures: 6/27 - Kemar Roach (WI) vs. Netherlands, 2011

Highest team total: 428/5 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2023

Lowest team total: 99 - South Africa vs. India, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 281/4 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 1982

Average first innings score: 237

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for India vs Afghanistan match will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. It is difficult to predict how the pitch will play because South Africa have been a part of the last two ODIs in Delhi. In the last match, they scored 428/5, and in the game before that, they were all out for 99 runs.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, last ODI match

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs in the previous ODI played in Delhi. Three South African batters scored a century, while three Sri Lankan batters recorded a half-century in a run-fest on Saturday.

A total of 31 sixes were hit in that match. 15 wickets fell in 94.5 overs, with spinners taking three of them. Here's a short summary:

Brief Scores: South Africa 428/5 (Rassie van der Dussen 108, Dilshan Madushanka 2/86) beat Sri Lanka 326 (Kusal Mendis 76, Gerald Coetzee 3/78) by 102 runs.