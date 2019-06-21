India vs Afghanistan (22nd June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019

India will be coming into the game against Afghanistan with lots of confidence

India will be squaring off against Afghanistan in the former's fifth match of the tournament on Saturday, 22nd June 2019 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The Men in Blue will be high on confidence after beating their arch-rivals in their previous encounter to continue their unbeaten run in this World Cup 2019. On the other hand, Afghanistan seem to be out of their depth as they have failed to register a single win in this tournament.

However, Afghanistan have shown the grit to battle it out against some of the best teams in the competition and they should not be taken lightly. The Asian team proved their mettle when they tied the match against India in the 2018 edition of Asia Cup. Yet, barring an interruption from the weather gods, India should be expected to pocket a win.

With incessant rains washing out three matches and curbing full-match action in the recent past, the weather forecast at Rose Bowl, Southampton for Saturday would bring smiles to the faces of Indian fans.

According to the weather report, the chances of rain interrupting play is negligible throughout the day. The probability of rain is around 4% in the morning, while it is around 1% during the match time.

The Indian team will certainly know that another win will further consolidate their position in the top four. On the other hand, Afghanistan's chances of qualifying for knockouts seems in dissaray and they would certainly want to register an upset on the day.

India vs Afghanistan, Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southmpton.

Date: 22nd June 2019 (Saturday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 03:00 PM (India), 07.30 PM (Australia) and 03.30 PM (Pakistan)

How, when and where to watch?

Hotstar- India & United States of America (web and mobile)

SKY Sport- New Zealand

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3- India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

DD National- India

PTV & Ten Sports- Pakistan

GTV- Bangladesh

Star Cricket, Star Hub and Singtel- Singapore

Sky Sports- England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland

Fox Sports & Channel 9- Australia