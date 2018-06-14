Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs Afghanistan, one-off Test match: Moments of the day

The visitors made a late comeback in the day but are well behind.

Manish Pathak
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 20:30 IST
638

Enter caption

And, so it happened.

After all the frenzy, after all the buildup, after the plethora of emotional stories, after the various tales of valor kicking adversity away, Afghanistan finally became a Test playing nation.

It was a mixed-bag for the debutants, they were always behind the pace in Test cricket, they tried to catch up, fell behind again, and then tried again, got a toe in finally towards the end of the day.

The hosts, on the other hand, showed why they are the number one side in the world, they dictated proceedings right from ball one, but then as they were cruising along, they slipped and frittered away a solid start and Test cricket smiled again as the day ended.

Here in this slider, we take a look at five pivotal moments of the day.

#5 Afghanistan's late resurgence

Enter caption

Much like the gloomy clouds which kept descending on the ground, the day was looking to be a bleak one for the debutants, but much like they have done in their entire life, they never gave up and this sparked a revival towards the end of the day.

India, who were 280 for 1 at one stage, and were milking the opponents at a rate of more than five slipped and lost five wickets for 63 runs.

Dinesh Karthik, the wicket-keeper batsman who made his comeback to the Test side after a wait of eight years, was run out attempting a risky run, and this perfectly summed up how India tripped in the final phase of the day.

Although for much of the day, Afghanistan chased leather, they can now hope to knock over the hosts on Day 2 and stay afloat in the game as any score in excess of 450 will effectively shut them out of the game.

Page 1 of 5 Next
India vs Afghanistan Indian Cricket Team Afghanistan Cricket Shikhar Dhawan Rashid Khan
India vs Afghanistan: Twitter reacts as Dhawan dominated...
RELATED STORY
3 key matchups in the India vs Afghanistan Test
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan: 3 Problems India might face against...
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan: Five Afghani players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan 2018 Test: Afghans primed for...
RELATED STORY
Red ball, India Test await Rashid and co
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan 2018: 5 Players To Watch Out For
RELATED STORY
How all the nations fared on their Test debut
RELATED STORY
5 Afghanistan players India can't afford to take lightly
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan: Emotions at the Chinnaswamy in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us