India vs Afghanistan Prediction: Who will win today's Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Asia Cup is unforgiving, and both India and Afghanistan now know that all too well. Unbeaten in the group stage and their respective group toppers, the two teams were the outright favorites to coast through the Super 4 stage.

But four games into the second round of the tournament, Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi have seen their sides crash and burn at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who will lock horns in the final two games of the competition. India and Afghanistan, meanwhile, will face off with some bragging rights on the line at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, September 8.

The results won't be the only unforgiving thing for Afghanistan. They played only last night against Pakistan, and playing consecutive games in the sapping Dubai heat won't be easy for the side. The Afghans might be forced to rest and rotate against India, more so considering the mental effects of their harrowing loss yesterday.

The match might not have much consequence, but India vs Afghanistan clashes - the limited ones we've had the pleasure of witnessing, at least - have been entertaining. The two teams will want to give their fans some pleasure before Pakistan and Sri Lanka bring the curtains down on what has been a fantastic tournament so far.

Asia Cup 2022: India and Afghanistan look to salvage some pride after Super 4 misery

India v Sri Lanka - DP World Asia Cup

India have several questions to answer in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, and they should take the first step on Thursday. They desperately need a third frontline pacer to support Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar might make his way into the main squad to feature against Afghanistan. The Men in Blue will also need some reshuffling in the lower-middle order, with Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel among those who could add more balance to the side.

At the top of the order, KL Rahul's form is a massive concern, and while India are unlikely to be tempted into a change with their vice-captain, it's clear that he needs to deliver immediately. Up against Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman - assuming they play back-to-back games - Rahul will need to be at his best. His best involves not just surviving the powerplay and racking up slow runs but playing his shots and getting the team off to a meaningful start.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to make the most of their chances against a team they've never beaten before in T20I cricket. India are nowhere near their strongest right now, and they're bound to experiment at least a little bit in their final game of the Asia Cup. The top order will welcome facing an Indian new-ball attack that has struggled for penetration, while the spinners will fancy their chances against a middle order that has constantly underwhelmed.

While Afghanistan are definitely in with a chance, playing two games on the trot in the UAE might be too much to handle. India, making the most of the schedule, should be able to avoid the wooden spoon.

Prediction: India to win Match 5 of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup

Edited by Sai Krishna