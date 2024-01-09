India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

India (IND) is set to host Afghanistan (AFG) in a three-match T20I series from January 11 to 17, 2024. The matches will take place in Mohali, Indore and Bengaluru.

The T20I series serves as India's last bilateral T20I series before the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar, who captained India in the T20Is in South Africa last December, sustained an ankle injury while fielding in the third and final match in Johannesburg and will be unavailable. Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also not part of the squad due to different reasons, with Pandya's absence notable.

Virat Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, makes a comeback to the T20I side after more than a year. Rohit has been appointed as the captain of the squad.

Jitesh Sharma, who was part of the recent T20I series against Australia and South Africa, retains his spot as the wicketkeeper. Sanju Samson, who last played a T20I in August 2022, has been included as his backup.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been given rest, and Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja, who served as vice-captain during the South Africa tour, are also absent.

Ibrahim Zadran will lead the Afghan side, featuring off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman back in the T20Is, along with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq. Although the ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been named in the squad, his participation is uncertain, as per a statement from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the head-to-head records between IND & AFG.

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head in T20I:

Afghanistan and India have faced off five times in T20Is, with India asserting complete dominance in four encounters, while one match concluded without a result. The head-to-head record stands in favor of the home side but the visiting side will undoubtedly strive to clinch their first victory in the upcoming T20I series.

Matches Played: 5

India Won: 4

Afghanistan Won: 0

No result: 1

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, December 07

1st T20I - India vs Afghanistan, Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali - 07:00 pm

Saturday, December 09

2nd T20I - India vs Afghanistan, Holkar Stadium, Indore - 07:00 pm

Sunday, December 10

3rd T20I - India vs Afghanistan, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore - 07:00 pm

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

In India, JioCinema app & website will live-stream the three-match T20I series while Sports18 1 and Sports 18 HD will live telecast on tv.

Live Streaming: JioCinema App & Website

Telecast: Sports18 Network

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan

