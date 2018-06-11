India vs Afghanistan test: 3 Indian players who will use this game to cement their place in the team

India take on Afghanistan in a historic test match. Here are some players who would use this game to cement their place in the team.

Raghav Ravichandran ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 10:55 IST 704 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India will play Afghanistan on June 14th

India are set to take on Afghanistan in Bengaluru in a one-off test starting June 14th, 2018. It’s a historic test match as Afghanistan will make their test debut in this game. A vastly improved, confident Afghan side will foray into the toughest form of the game.

In a very positive move made by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Ireland made their test debut recently against Pakistan and pushed them really close. It was a competitive game which augers well for the test match format. This game would also give the required confidence for Afghanistan ahead of their historic test debut.

India on the other hand, ranked #1 in the test match standings would want to put on a display worthy of their standing. They are without some key players like Virat Kohli, Wridhiman Saha and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the only test against the tourists. They will be led by Ajinkya Rahane.

This test match is a prelude to India’s tour of England. Although the conditions would be drastically different in England, this test match would give the opportunity to some key players to cement their spot in the test team. A good, strong performance at Bengaluru could see them making it to the playing XI in England.

Looking at India’s squad to face Afghanistan in the only test, here’s looking at three players who would want to use this game to cement their place in the test team:

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

A player who has transformed his game in recent times, KL Rahul would want to impose himself on the Afghan bowlers at his home ground. He has always been someone who has been a part of the test squad as a backup opener for Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay.

But he is capable of much more than that. He started off purely as a test match player and although his preferred spot would be the opener’s position, KL Rahul must bat in the middle-order as the team requires some stability in the lower middle order. He has got the technique and the confidence to make that position his own. Everyone could see how complete a batsman he has evolved into through his exploits in IPL 2018.

A batsman who is solid, can bat for long periods of time and also has all the shots in the book, KL Rahul is the complete deal. With their regular skipper Virat Kohli out of this test due to an injury, the team management must play him at the number 4 position coming in after Cheteshwar Pujara.

Playing on his home ground in familiar conditions against a team making their test debut, he can and should make this opportunity count. His performance must be such that the selectors opt to go for him either as an opener or use him in the middle order in the tour of England.