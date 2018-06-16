India vs Afghanistan: Twitter reacts as India wrap up the historic test with a win in just two days

India win a test match for the first time within two days

Both the sides posing with the trophy (Source: BCCI)

Starting the second day at 347/6, India ended their first innings with 474 runs on the board. Hardik Pandya with his 94-ball 71 helped India cross the 450 mark. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Umesh Yadav played useful knocks as the lower order added useful runs to the scoreboard.

Afghanistan's batting couldn't handle the pressure in their very first innings with the bat as they could stick around for only 27.5 overs with a total of 109 runs. Their biggest partnership of 21 runs came for the eleventh wicket, thanks to Mujeeb's 9-ball 15. Mohammad Nabi was the highest runscorer for Afghanistan with 24 runs and Ashwin was the highest wicket taker with 4 wickets.

India enforced a follow-on on the test debutants and their second innings also went in a manner similar to that of the first innings. While the pace bowlers Umesh and Ishant provided initial breakthroughs, spinners Ashwin and Jadeja brought the middle and lower order down.

In the second innings, Afghanistan managed to play for 38.4 overs but with only 103 runs. Hasmatullah Shahidi was the leading run scorer with 36 runs and Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan was awarded the man of the match for his 96-ball 107, which set the tone of the test match. All the Indian bowlers contributed their bit and bowled out Afghanistan twice in a single day to register India's first even two-day test win.

Here are some of the tweets from the second day:

What a brilliant gesture from #TeamIndia to ask @ACBofficials players to pose with them with the Trophy. This has been more than just another Test match #SpiritofCricket #TheHistoricFirst #INDvAFG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/TxyEGVBOU8 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2018

Congratulations India on the win, really liked the ruthlessness with which they went about their job. Also congratulations to @ACBofficials .Though they lost convincingly, I am sure they would have learnt a lot & am sure they will improve and start winning matches soon #INDvAFG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 15, 2018

Really convincing win as was expected from this Indian side, but the fast bowlers for me were a big plus for India. Afghanistan will only get better as they get more experience. #INDvAFG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 15, 2018

What a lovely sight this is. Great gesture by @ajinkyarahane88 and co to call the Afghanistan players for the picture. India played like champions and @ACBofficials will just go upwards from here. 👍 #IndvAfg pic.twitter.com/NJKowEtmR7 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) June 15, 2018

South Africa (vs Eng, Port Elizabeth, 1889) & Afghanistan are the only sides to lose their inaugural Test inside two days. #INDvAFG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 15, 2018

Fewest overs batted by team in their inaugural Test (innings):



27.5 AFG (1)

46.3 BAN (2)

47.1 NZ (1)

47.2 IRE (1)

58.2 PAK (2)

59.3 Ind (2)

60.3 NZ (2)

66.1 ENG (2)

68.0 AUS (2)#INDvAFG — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) June 15, 2018

Most wkts in a day's play:

27 Eng v Aus, Lord's, 1888 (Day 2)

25 Aus v Eng, MCG, 1902 (Day 1)

24 Eng v Aus, Oval, 1896 (Day 2)

24 Ind v Afg, Bengaluru, 2018 (Day 2) - the most in a day's play in 116 years#INDvAFG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 15, 2018

Scores in debut Test innings:



SA - 84

AFG- 109

NZ - 112

Ire - 130

Pak - 150

WI - 177

Ind - 189

Eng - 196

SL - 218

Aus - 245

Ban - 400

Zim - 456#INDvAFG — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 15, 2018

Trivia: 10 different batsmen have never been dismissed twice in a day. India needed to dismiss Hashmatullah Shahidi in the second inns today to achieve that feat. #IndvAfg — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 15, 2018

Pakistan: Lost inside two and a half days at Headingley



England: Thumped in India two winters ago



Australia: Bowled out twice in less than 90 overs in Sri Lanka in 2016



Yes, Afghanistan’s performance was poor but patience and perspective is required. #INDvAFG — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) June 15, 2018

Afghanistan's both innings lasted for only 66.3 overs at Bengaluru. In last 50 years, only one side has got dismissed twice in fewer overs in a Test - Pakistan - vs Australia at Sharjah in 2002 - were dismissed twice in 56.4 overs.#INDvAFG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 15, 2018

Last time 24 or more wkts fell on a single day in a Test, 116 years ago in 1902!#INDvAFG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 15, 2018

India first Asian side to win a Test in two days!#IndvAfg — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 15, 2018

Never before this one did India pick 20 opposition wickets in a single day of a Test #INDvAFG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 15, 2018

Shane Warne is his Debut Test - 1 for 150 against INDIA in Sydney



Rashid Khan in his Debut Test - 2 for 154 against INDIA in Bengaluru #INDvAFG #Similarties #LegSpinners pic.twitter.com/WIJOvmHXHr — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 15, 2018

Absolutely sensational from Hardik Pandya. As a point fielder, you have to be able to throw down the stumps at the non-striker's end. And he did it without getting favourable bounce either. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 15, 2018

Mohammad Shahzad the first to face a ball in Test cricket for Afghanistan, but his innings is cut short by a direct hit from Hardik Pandya https://t.co/JB65RHadRV #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/QuSTedSgsf — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 15, 2018

Very nice innings from Hardik Pandya. Controlled, played at the pace he wanted. The innings of a batsman. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 15, 2018

May be this kind of technique won't work in swinging conditions 9 out of 10 times but Hardik Pandya is a box office entertainer who forces people to tune into test cricket!#INDvAFG — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith) June 15, 2018

India on 1st day... #IndvAfg

first 51.4 overs were 280/1 (R/o 5.42)

next 26.2 overs lost five wickets for 67 runs (R/o 2.54) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 15, 2018

The romance of Afghanistan's debut is now face-to-face with the reality of test cricket. Just 28 overs in the first innings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 15, 2018

Hardik Pandya is definitely the closest we have come to the next Kapil Dev. Quality Test player.

I do hope we won't have visuals of him sobbing in a TV interview claiming innocence about his involvement with fixing in 2039, though. — Debayan Sen (@debayansen) June 15, 2018

Really can't understand hardik the test batsman. At one moment he plays such a rash shot that u r bound to say why is he even in the test team & in the other moment plays such a mature innings with proper cricketing shots u say where was this hardik pandya? — Sakshi (@Viratcoverdriv) June 15, 2018

Following on in their inaugural Test (lead conceded):

WI vs Eng, Lord's, 1928 (224)

Pak vs Ind, Delhi, 1952 (222)

Ire vs Pak, Malahide, 2018 (180)

Afg vs Ind, Begaluru, 2018 (365)#INDvAFG — #MS Dhoni Big Fans (@MSD_Lover) June 15, 2018

Dear Afghanistan supporters, if you win we Indians 🇮🇳 will celebrate together with you with happy faces but if you lose please don't hate Indian team and their supporters, love and respect should be carried forward as it is now. ✌️♥️ #AFGvIND

Umesh Yadav Hardik Pandya — Anshu Panwar (@panwar_anshu) June 15, 2018

Afghanistan lost their First TEST Wicket in this fashion and MS Shahzad has to go. Credit goes to Hardik Pandya for the fantastic fielding. #INDvAFG #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/wyHFjaTly8 — Manoj Ghimire 🇳🇵 (@themanojgh) June 15, 2018

Today is the best Opportunity for Hardik Pandya to run out Jadeja and take the Revenge of what he did a year ago.#KaKaRottO — Troll Cricket (@TrollCricket_) June 15, 2018

Almost a hit in the nets for Hardik Pandya. Just chugging alone. #IndvAfg — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 15, 2018