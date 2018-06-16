Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs Afghanistan: Twitter reacts as India wrap up the historic test with a win in just two days

India win a test match for the first time within two days

16 Jun 2018
Both the sides posing with the trophy (Source: BCCI)

Starting the second day at 347/6, India ended their first innings with 474 runs on the board. Hardik Pandya with his 94-ball 71 helped India cross the 450 mark. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Umesh Yadav played useful knocks as the lower order added useful runs to the scoreboard.

Afghanistan's batting couldn't handle the pressure in their very first innings with the bat as they could stick around for only 27.5 overs with a total of 109 runs. Their biggest partnership of 21 runs came for the eleventh wicket, thanks to Mujeeb's 9-ball 15. Mohammad Nabi was the highest runscorer for Afghanistan with 24 runs and Ashwin was the highest wicket taker with 4 wickets.

India enforced a follow-on on the test debutants and their second innings also went in a manner similar to that of the first innings. While the pace bowlers Umesh and Ishant provided initial breakthroughs, spinners Ashwin and Jadeja brought the middle and lower order down.

In the second innings, Afghanistan managed to play for 38.4 overs but with only 103 runs. Hasmatullah Shahidi was the leading run scorer with 36 runs and Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan was awarded the man of the match for his 96-ball 107, which set the tone of the test match. All the Indian bowlers contributed their bit and bowled out Afghanistan twice in a single day to register India's first even two-day test win. 

Here are some of the tweets from the second day:


