India vs Afghanistan: Emotions at the Chinnaswamy in pictures

Exhilarating and emotional scenes from the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore, where the Afghans are playing their first-ever Test match

This is it, folks. Welcome to Test Cricket, Afghanistan. We have the world's number one ranked team, in their own den, facing the beginners. Let the enormity of the occasion sink in.

Yet, the Afghans seem to have an air about them. They are mostly quiet, way too quiet for a team that is starting out in the big stage after creating many a ripple in several previous stages. "I don't know what nervousness means," echoed the voice of Asghar Stanikzai, their captain, when asked about it.

Perhaps it's because the nation has seen much worse. Perhaps the fear of incendiaries and loss of life transcends the fear of cork and freshly-polished leather. Well, Asghar is not alone, here are ten more of such people, who look to the sport, not out of desperation for glory, but in the conquest of happiness and hope.

India had a couple of really good sessions before lunch, which Shikhar Dhawan blasting his way to a 87-ball-100, often making his SRH-teammate Rashid Khan a victim of his tireless punches. He also became India's first and overall sixth batsman to score a ton in Tests before Lunch on Day one.

As latest news pour in, India is at 170 for the loss of Dhawan(107)'s lone wicket, who departed just after lunch, edging a full-and-outside-off Ahmadzai delivery to Mohammad Nabi, making the young pacer Afghanistan's first-ever wicket-taker in the longest format. Murali Vijay and K.L. Rahul are in the crease right now.

As the game continues at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, here are a few scenes for you fresh from the venue itself.