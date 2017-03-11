India vs Australia 2017: 5 issues India should resolve before the third test

India's victory in Bangalore was reassuring but there are few problems that need to be taken care of.

11 Mar 2017

India made a strong come back in the Border-Gavaskar Test series with a thumping victory in Bangalore. This win gave a massive boost to the side and also produced many positives. But, some issues still persist which could be decisive in crunch situations.

Australia is a formidable opponent and can bounce back if offered little chance. Hence Kohli and Co. cannot take things lightly and should work hard to overcome their shortcomings before the next test.

Here, we discuss some of the pressing issues which are troubling team India. Before the start of the third Test, India must rectify these five critical problems so that they continue to have the upper hand against the visitors.

#1 Opening woes

Mukund was scratchy in both innings in Bangalore

KL Rahul has been outstanding so far in this series and his runs at the top will still be crucial for India in the upcoming matches. However Indian management will be more concerned about his batting partner.

Murali Vijay missed the Bangalore Test due to an injury to his left shoulder, but he was retained in the squad with the hope that he recovers before the third Test.

If fit, Vijay is India’s first choice opener but his erratic form is still a concern. In his last 15 innings, Vijay has notched up three centuries but apart from that has only one score of 30 plus. Consistency is something fans are expecting from this stylish right-handed opening batsman.

India’s option if Vijay stays unfit is Abhinav Mukund, who made a comeback in the national side after five years courtesy of strong performance in domestic cricket. However, he looked scratchy in both innings in the Bangalore Test and hence questions remain over his selection.

Indian openers have failed to see off the new ball in this series which has been a cause of worry. With Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the rest of the series, the pressure is already on the Australian pace department. If Indian openers deny an early wicket, Australia could lose the plot in no time.

Hence, this will increase the burden on their spinners and will also provide liberty to Indian middle order to play freely.