India vs Australia 2017: 5 issues Australia should resolve before the third Test

Australia might have been outplayed by India in the second Test match, but they can surely challenge India by working on these five areas.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 11 Mar 2017, 16:34 IST

Warner’s dashing and aggressive batting is needed at the top of the order for Australia

After winning the second Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Virat Kohli and his men have brought normalcy back to the proceedings, while Australia is left with several troubles looming large. In the recent past, Kohli’s men have shown that once they start winning, they become unstoppable, and hence for Smith and Co. coming back in this Test series is going to be an uphill task.

Nevertheless, Australia has a strong side and as they proved in the first Test, they have the capacity to outplay India.

Here are five key issues which the Australian management must resolve before taking the field in Ranchi for the third Test.

#1 Runs from David Warner

Matt Renshaw’s brilliance at the top overshadowed David Warner’s failure to some extent. However, Australia’s dependence on Warner was clearly seen when he departed early in the second innings in Bangalore.

Prior to this series, in the last six Tests, Warner has scored 17.43% of Australia’s total runs. Hence, for Australia to score big totals, the left-hander must fire at the top. Warner’s job, of course, is not that easy as he has traditionally struggled in Asian conditions.

With the pitches offering uneven bounce and conditions favouring bowlers, the New South Wales batsman must bat with grit and improve his game against spinners, especially against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Such is Warner’s prowess that he can turn the fate of the match within one session and hence Australia will be hoping that he finds some form in the remaining two Tests.