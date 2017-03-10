India vs Australia 2017: 5 possible replacements for Mitchell Starc

A look at five fast bowlers who can turn out to be potential replacements for the injured Mitchell Starc for the remainder of India's tour.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 20:50 IST

Like a launching barrel flinging out missiles, Mitchell Starc’s deliveries have been creating ripples at the international circuit ever since the strapping left-armer first played for Australia in 2010. Ever since Mitchell Johnson’s departure, Starc has managed to spearhead Australia’s fast bowling arsenal in all three formats, probing the batsmen with his disconcerting pace and late swing. Ask Karun Nair’s leg stump, which saw itself cut in half during the Bengaluru Test.

An untimely stress fracture has brought a sudden halt to his tour to India, forcing Australia to scamper for a replacement ahead of the next Test at Ranchi. We look at five potential candidates who can somehow fill the huge void left by the 27-year old star:



Patrick Cummins

Tests: 1, Wickets: 7, Average: 16.71



As an 18-year old making his debut against South Africa, Cummins should have been all jitters, but churned out a sensational performance, picking up seven wickets to help his side achieve a close win in 2011. It has been six years, however, and that match remains Cummins’ only Test till date.

Cummins has had the experience of playing the IPL, donning the KKR jersey for a few matches in 2013 and 2014, apart from playing the Champions League T20 in the country with the Sydney Sixers.

A potent weapon with the new ball, Cummins is in Australia’s limited-over scheme of things, having featured in the ODI series against New Zealand just last month.