India vs Australia 2017: India's predicted XI for the final Test in Dharamsala

The final Test will begin on 25th March at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 10:58 IST

With the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series set to begin at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala on 25th March, both India and Australia have all to play for with the series tied at 1-1.

The three Tests have provided us with a whole lot of entertainment and nail-biting drama and we could expect the final Test to go down to the wire as well. There has been no shortage of action on the field as the players have constantly been at each other’s throats and sledged each other given the opportunity.

Extra Cover: India vs Australia 2017: Dharamsala pitch to assist pacers, says HPCA chief curator Sunil Chauhan

With the pitch set to assist pacers as per the update provided by the chief curator, Virat Kohli’s men would have their task cut-out against the brutality of the Australian bowling line-up. It will also be interesting to see whether Kohli decides to go with the extra pacer in his side or continue to work with the extra batsman.

With less than 24 hours to go for the first ball to be bowled, here’s our take on India’s predicted XI for the final Test.