India vs Australia 2017: Ishant Sharma's mannerisms has everyone in splits during Bengaluru Test

Sharma tried to distract Smith's concentration.

Ishant Sharma bowled a superb spell on Sunday morning

It has been a pulsating opening session on the 2nd day of the India -Australia Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After having a poor opening day, the hosts have put forth a strong comeback with the ball in hand, with both the fast bowlers and the spinners delivering an incisive spell with the ball.

Amidst the high intense action, there have also been a few comical moments and it was Ishant Sharma, who tried to deflect the concentration of the Australian captain Steve Smith.

In the 27th over of the innings, Smith was almost done in by a delivery that kept low from the tall pacer and Ishant mocked his mannerism, much to the amusement of both Smith as well as his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli.

Off the following delivery, it was Smith’s turn to get on to the act as he yelled out a loud ‘no’ albeit in an exaggerated manner, after playing a defensive stroke, to give it back to the tall pacer for the way he reacted the previous ball.

Kohli, standing in the slips, could only just see the funny side of things and expectedly so as India looked to claw their way bak into the game. In a session that witnessed high intense action, these couple of deliveries proved to be the breather needed to cool things down in the middle.

However, this is not the first time in this series that Smith’s mannerisms have been mocked by an Indian bowler. In the previous Test in Pune, when Ravindra Jadeja continued to go past his outside edge, he reacted in a manner saying that neither of them could not do anything about it.

After reacting in that fashion on more than one occasion, Jadeja could not help but make fun of Smith's mannerism, much to the amusement of everyone watching.

The Ishant-Smith duel had everyone on Twitter also in splits. Here are some of the best reactions:

Ishant Sharma's reaction each time Kohli takes reviews #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/GhRUb2b2ep — Shashi (@AllTimeBakchod) March 5, 2017