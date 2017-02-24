VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja imitates Steven Smith in epic piece of action on day 2 of first Test

Jadeja's imitation of Steven Smith will long live in the memory of fans across the globe

Ravindra Jadeja is enhancing his reputation as one of the game’s biggest entertainers

India were absolutely rattled on day 2 of the first Test against Australia against Pune when their batsmen had to answer to the Aussie spinners, especially Steve O’Keefe, who bowled with an intensity hitherto unseen to dismiss the hosts for a paltry 105.

105!

You read that right. India are not playing a T20 match against Australia. In a season where the team’s average first innings score has been 514, they managed 105 against Australia, one-fifth of what they normally score.

Unreal.

You wouldn’t blame Virat Kohli for wanting to pull his hair out. Or Ravichandran Ashwin for pouting a little. Or Ravindra Jadeja for imitating Steven Smith when the latter was batting defiantly and adding to the 155-run lead at the halfway stage. What?

Because that’s exactly what the all-rounder from Saurashtra did.

Steven Smith has one of the most unique routines in world cricket when he gears up to face a delivery. Before evolving his game to become one of the best batsmen in the world, justified by his number one ranking in the ICC Test ranking for batsmen, he was mostly known as Steven ‘Fidgety’ Smith for his idiosyncratic preparation before taking strike.

It was best described by Antony Pinshow in an article for Fox Sports –

Right hand on helmet – hold bat upright – right hand on helmet – adjust trousers with right hand – left hand on helmet – adjust trousers with left hand – left hand on helmet – adjust pads with right hand – bat

Not only did Jadeja had to live with Smith’s fidgeting, he kept beating his outside edge. Sunil Gavaskar best described the problem in the commentary box, “He’s spinning the ball too much” he said. Oh blimey!

In the 12th over of the game, Jaddu had had enough. On the 4th ball of the over as Smith came forward and got beaten as he looked to defend, Jaddu stared at him dead in the eye, and presented his rendition of Smith’s preparation for the delivery. It was awesome.

On a day when his team was absolutely dominated by better opponents, Jadeja showed a side you don’t often see of these cricketers, the human side. In that one moment, Smith and him were just two regular cricketers, and he was just having fun.

Smith would continue to hustle and earn Jadeja’s respect by the end of the day.

Undoubtedly one of the most popular players on the planet, Ravindra Jadeja is often seen having a little bit of fun of his own during the game. In the past, you have seen him casually roll the ball on the ground while fielding, in an attempt to tempt batsmen to take a second run, almost like you would do in street cricket.

He also has become one of the first cricketers in the world to have his own, patented, exaggerated celebration whenever he reaches a landmark while batting.

Keep rocking, Sir Ravindra Jadeja!