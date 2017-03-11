India vs Australia 2017: Michael Clarke praises Virat Kohli's aggressive mentality

by Tejas V News 11 Mar 2017, 18:51 IST

What’s the story?

Former Australian skipper, Michael Clarke’s team endured a horrific run when they toured India in 2013. But the current team silenced their critics with a thumping win in the first Test match. However, the Virat Kohli-led side displayed their resilience with an excellent display in the temper-filled contest at Bengaluru.

The former skipper who is currently in Delhi expressed his views on Kohli’s aggression. He said, “Virat’s aggression is one of his greatest strengths, that’s the way he likes to play and that’s how he has had success, and that is the way he will continue to play.”

The background

The Australians took an astonishing lead in the first Test match on a poor pitch in Pune. The visitors even started the second Test match on a similar note after they bundled out India for 189 before taking an 87 run lead in the first innings.

The first innings had its moments with Ishant Sharma and Steven Smith having a bit of banter which was humorously received by everyone on the ground.

However, the second innings of Indian bowling saw a more aggressive Indian unit. The Indian skipper, in particular, was extremely aggressive while celebrating the Australian wickets and was belligerent when Steve Smith stood in the middle watching the dressing room.

This is not the first time tempers have flared between the two sides. Almost in every series between the sides, there will always be one or more verbal duels. In 2008, Harbhajan Singh was involved in a ‘Monkeygate’ scandal with Andrew Symonds and now the ‘Reviewgate’ controversy.

The heart of the matter

After being pummelled in the first Test match and embarrassed in the first innings of the second Test match, the Indian side put up an aggressive and gritty display in the second innings to level the series 1-1. In the wake of the same, Michael Clarke has come out in support of the Indian skipper and believes that Kohli can do anything to ensure the triumph of his team.

He went on to add that the Indian batting champ knows how his team plays when they are at their best.

Earlier this week, another former Australian captain Steve Waugh had said that Kohli is overusing his aggression. Contrastingly, triple-centurion Clarke believes Kohli is heading in the right direction if he wants his team has to continue enjoying the success they have tasted in the last six months.

He was all praise for the Indian batsman’s love for challenges on the cricket ground.

What’s next?

The two sides will face off in the third Test match at Ranchi beginning on 16th of this month. Australia suffered a double setback with Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc ruled out for the remainder of the series.

On the other hand, the Indian camp has put the ‘Reviewgate’ behind and are now focused on winning the other two games in the series.

Aggression and emotion have always been an integral part of sports. Different players have different ways of being expressive. However being very aggressive has yielded results for Kohli and there is no reason why he should stop it.