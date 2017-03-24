India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli says he will play in Dharamshala Test only if he is 100% fit

Kohli was speaking at the pre-match press conference.

Will he or won’t he?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that a final decision on his participation in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test in Dharamshala, starting Saturday will be taken either tonight or tomorrow morning.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the right-hander said that he will play the game only if he is 100% fit.

“When we put these things in place, the first thing I said that I am no different from anybody else. The same process applies for me as it does for all the other members of the team. There is no special treatment for anyone.

“If I am 100% fit for the game, it is the only condition when I will take the field. If I go through the fitness test, then I will take the field,” Kohli said.

Kohli added that the physiotherapist wanted to give more time before making a decision and added that the call could be made tonight or tomorrow morning, before the start of the game.

“It's very different from competition. The physio wants to give it some more time till I can test myself and we might take a call tonight or tomorrow. I think we have to give it that much time more to make a call with the physio,” he said.

When asked if he was under any pressure, he replied, “Of course you want to push yourself to be fit. At times you also have to understand where your body stands. It is not an injury caused due to lack of fitness, it is an impact injury. All those things need to kept in mind. That is why I am saying we need to give it a bit more time, before I can make the call with the physio.”