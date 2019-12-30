India vs Australia 2020: D'Arcy Short replaces injured Sean Abbott in Australia's ODI squad

Arvind S FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

D'Arcy Short will be hoping to revive his ODI career during Australia's tour of India

Australia have called up 29-year-old batsman D'Arcy Short to their ODI squad for their upcoming tour of India.

Short replaces pacer Sean Abbott, who picked up a side strain while representing Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Abbott, who was set to feature for Australia in the 50-over format for the first time since 2014, will now remain on the sidelines for close to a month.

Australia's national selector Trevor Hohns confirmed the development earlier today, saying:

"It is extremely unfortunate for Sean who is very much a part of our white ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Cup.

"D'Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world-class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely. His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad."

Short made his ODI debut against England last year following a successful BBL campaign. However, he has failed to set the international stage alight and has featured in just four ODIs for Australia, averaging 27.66.

He will be hoping to revive his fortunes when he travels to the sub-continent for the three-match series against India.

The first ODI will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 14 following which the action will shift to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot for the second game.

Advertisement

The final game of the series will be played on January 19 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Australia ODI squad for India tour: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (VC), Pat Cummins (VC), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.