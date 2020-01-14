India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli hits a huge six off the first ball he faces, gets out on the second ball [Watch]

Kohli's rare failure became the game's talking point.

India and Australia have kick-started the three-match ODI series with the first match currently underway at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. India, who were put into bat first, were at a solid position of 134/1 but after the 27th over, wickets fell in quick succession and the hosts were bundled out for 255 runs with five balls of the innings remaining.

Apart from Shikhar Dhawan (74) and KL Rahul (47), all other Indian batsmen struggled against the pace of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Fans would have expected their skipper Virat Kohli to once again be the team’s saviour, but that did not happen.

Kohli walked into bat at the start of the 32nd over, and smashed Adam Zampa for a huge six off the very first ball he faced. However, on the very second delivery, the 32-year-old’s attempt to go big once again ended in a catch by the bowler himself.

Kohli was seen very frustrated and the crowd went silent. India were reduced to 156-4 with that wicket.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form will be a relief for India in the build-up to the World T20, while Rahul, who came out at No. 3, did his job well despite batting one down.

Rohit Sharma, who had a tremendously successful 2019, would have liked to begin 2020 on a good note. His 15-ball 10 didn’t help India’s case as they posted a below par total.

The onus now lies on Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini and the other Indian bowlers to defend the target.