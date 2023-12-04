India vs Australia 2023 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 5th T20I ft. Arshdeep Singh

India completed a thrilling win over Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the series in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3. In another game that went right down to the wire, the hosts ensured they held their nerves and wrapped up the series 4-1.

It wasn't a typical Chinnaswamy pitch as the Indian batters struggled to get going. A half-century from Shreyas Iyer (53) ensured that the Men in Blue posted a fighting total of 160/8 in their 20 overs.

While Australia kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, the required run rate was always within check and it seemed like Matthew Wade would take them home. However, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar bowled brilliantly at the backend and ensured India won by six runs.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Mukesh Kumar's double strike

Mukesh Kumar has been making a reputation for himself as quite a handy death bowler. From being someone who was considered a specialist in red-ball, Mukesh has proven that he can do the job for the team in white-ball format as well.

At 129/5 with just 32 needed off 22 balls, Australia seemed to be coasting home. However, Mukesh dismissed both Matthew Short and Ben Dwarshius on back-to-bak deliveries and put pressure on the visitors.

The Indian pacer also ensured that Matthew Wade then had to score the majority of the runs as the latter was running out of partners

#2 Matthew Wade's anger leading to wicket

Despite Australia being seven wickets down, Matthew Wade seemed to have had everything under control. He smashed three boundaries in the 18th over off Avesh Khan and the equation was down to just 10 needed off the final over.

However, the southpaw was livid when the first ball of the 20th over bowled by Arshdeep Singh wasn't adjudged as a wide. Replays showed that the bouncer passed above Wade's head and perhaps it should have been given a wide.

Wade's anger probably made him lose concentration as 10 needed off 5 should arguably still have been gettable for a player of his quality. However, the Aussie skipper played another dot ball before mistiming a slog sweep straight into the hands of Shreyas Iyer at long on.

#1 Umpire stopping a potential boundary

Just when one would have thought that Wade's wicket was the end of all the drama, what happened on the penultimate delivery of the game left the Australian players gutted and in disbelief.

Nathan Ellis struck a full delivery from Arshdeep straight back towards the other end and it looked like it could be heading to the boundary down the ground. The left-arm seamer could deflect the ball with his outstretched right hand and it hit the umpire who was trying to take evasive action.

This meant that the ball didn't go too far and Australia could only take a single, making it an impossible ask to score eight runs off the final ball. Some of the Australian players in the dugout could only shake their heads in disbelief as the game was effectively sealed in India's favor.

