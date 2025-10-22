India vs Australia 2025, 2nd ODI: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The second ODI of the India vs Australia series will happen on October 23 in Adelaide. It is a do-or-die match for the Indian team because they trail by 0-1 in the three-match series.

Australia won the first ODI in Perth quite comfortably. If the Aussies replicate that performance and beat the Men in Blue again, they will secure an unassailable 2-0 lead. Looking at the way Australia performed in Perth, the home team will have an upper hand when they take the field at the Adelaide Oval.

The match will begin at 2pm Local Time (9am IST) in Adelaide. Before the second ODI starts, here's a look at some key things to know about this highly-anticipated fixture.

IND vs AUS 2025, 2nd ODI match details

Match: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI.

Date and Time: October 23, 9am IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

India vs Australia probable playing 11s

India

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Josh Phillipe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann and Josh Hazlewood.

IND vs AUS pitch report

The pitch in Adelaide is generally neutral in nature. Fast bowlers, spin bowlers and batters receive decent help from the conditions at the Adelaide Oval. The exact pitch report will be live on TV before the toss.

IND vs AUS weather forecast

A partly sunny sky is predicted for the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide on October 23. The temperature will stay in the range of 18 degrees Celsius. There is 0% chance of rain, and the wind speed will be around 8 km/h.

India vs Australia 2025 live streaming details

Australia: Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

India: Star Sports Network (TV) and JioHotstar (Live streaming).

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

