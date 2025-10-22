India vs Australia 2025, 2nd ODI: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The second ODI of the India vs Australia series will happen on October 23 in Adelaide. It is a do-or-die match for the Indian team because they trail by 0-1 in the three-match series.
Australia won the first ODI in Perth quite comfortably. If the Aussies replicate that performance and beat the Men in Blue again, they will secure an unassailable 2-0 lead. Looking at the way Australia performed in Perth, the home team will have an upper hand when they take the field at the Adelaide Oval.
The match will begin at 2pm Local Time (9am IST) in Adelaide. Before the second ODI starts, here's a look at some key things to know about this highly-anticipated fixture.
IND vs AUS 2025, 2nd ODI match details
Match: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI.
Date and Time: October 23, 9am IST.
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.
India vs Australia probable playing 11s
India
Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
Australia
Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Josh Phillipe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann and Josh Hazlewood.
IND vs AUS pitch report
The pitch in Adelaide is generally neutral in nature. Fast bowlers, spin bowlers and batters receive decent help from the conditions at the Adelaide Oval. The exact pitch report will be live on TV before the toss.
IND vs AUS weather forecast
A partly sunny sky is predicted for the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide on October 23. The temperature will stay in the range of 18 degrees Celsius. There is 0% chance of rain, and the wind speed will be around 8 km/h.
India vs Australia 2025 live streaming details
Australia: Kayo Sports and Foxtel.
India: Star Sports Network (TV) and JioHotstar (Live streaming).
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news