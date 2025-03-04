India vs Australia, 2025 Champions Trophy: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

India became the first team to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy final by defeating Australia in the semifinal on Tuesday, March 4. The Indian team rode on a magnificent half-century from Virat Kohli to defeat the Aussies by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first on a fresh pitch in Dubai. The Aussies did a decent job with the bat, setting a 265-run target for the Indian side. In reply, India reached 267/6 in 48.1 overs, thanks to Kohli's 84-run knock.

Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and records broken in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Australia.

List of all award winners in India vs Australia match, 2025 Champions Trophy

ICC presents just one award in the post-match presentation of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Player of the Match award, which went to Virat Kohli for his 84-run knock.

Virat came in to bat at the end of the fifth over when Shubman Gill lost his stumps. He remained in the middle till the 43rd over, scoring 84 runs off 98 balls, which included five fours.

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (84 runs off 98 balls).

India vs Australia scorecard

Australia lost Cooper Connolly's wicket early, but Travis Head and Steve Smith rebuilt the innings. Captain Smith's half-century placed Australia in a decent position. Alex Carey's 57-ball 61 ensured Australia finished with 264 on the board.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs. His three victims were Connolly, Smith and Nathan Ellis.

In reply, India chased down the 265-run target in 48.1 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with a 98-ball 84. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya chipped in with crucial knocks of 45, 42* and 28, respectively, to ensure Virat's efforts did not end in a losing cause.

Fast bowler Nathan Ellis bagged two wickets for Australia. However, his spell of 2/49 was not enough to help the Australian side qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

IND vs AUS, 2025 Champions Trophy: Top records and stats from India vs Australia match

It was an intense battle between India and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India finally avenged the 2023 World Cup final defeat by knocking the Aussies out of an ICC ODI event. Here are some top stats from this clash:

Rohit Sharma has become the first captain to lead a team to ICC ODI World Cup Final, World Test Championship Final, Champions Trophy Final and T20 World Cup Final. Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to win 3 Man of the Match awards in the Champions Trophy. Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Virender Sehwag have won two awards each. Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to complete 1,000 runs in knockout matches of ICC tournaments.

