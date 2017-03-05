India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Stats: R Ashwin goes past Anil Kumble, Matt Renshaw has yet another long stay in the middle

All the numbers from Day 2.

Ashwin picked 1 wicket on Sunday

It was a pulsating day of cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru between India and Australia as the hosts bowlers gave their heart out, but could not prevent the visitors from taking a lead of 48 runs at the end of proceedings on the second day of the second Test.

Matt Renshaw once again provided glimpses of the potential that he possessed with the bat, making a well-crafted 60 and Shaun Marsh provided the stability needed in the middle order, making a 197-ball 66 to keep India at bay.

The stats, as far as the Indian bowlers are concerned, do not show the entire picture. All four bowlers- Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja- bowled their heart out on Sunday and deserved a lot more wickets than what they got on the day.

Here are the all the numbers from day:

8-R Ashwin’s dismissal of David Warner on Sunday was the eighth instance when the off-spinner had removed the left-handed batsman. Warner is now the player who the off-spinner has removed the most number of times during his career. James Anderson previously held the record for the bowler to have removed Warner the most number of times(7).

1-Shaun Marsh’s score of 66 was his first fifty-plus score batting at the Number 4 position in his last six innings, His previous scores read 0,0,0,2,16.

5-Matt Renshaw took 196 deliveries to score 60 on Sunday. It was the fifth time that the young opener had played more than 100 balls in a Test innings during the course of his innings.

2-Steve Smith was dismissed for 5 on Sunday, which is only the second instance when he has got out for a single-digit score against India in the 15 innings that he has batted against them.

6-When R Ashwin claimed the catch off Peter Handscomb of the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja earlier on Sunday, it was the sixth time that the 'caught Ashwin bowled Jadeja' combination had inflicted an opposition wicket.

1-Ashwin bowled as many as 41 overs during the course of the day, and in the process broke the Indian record for the most number of overs bowled by an Indian in a single season of cricket. The off-spinner has now delivered 622 overs during this season, going past Anil Kumble’s tally of 612 overs, which he bowled in the 2004/05 season.