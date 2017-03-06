India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Stats: KL Rahul reaches 1000 Test runs; Ravindra Jadeja equals Irfan Pathan

All the numbers from Day 3 of the Bengaluru Test.

KL Rahul made his second fifty of the Test

The third day of the second India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium produced some grinding cricket as the hosts clawed their way back into the game in the final session of play with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane putting on a fighting stand, which ensured the Aussies did not run away with the game.

After bowling the Australians out for 276 in the morning session, the Indian batting line-up had a tough task at hand on a pitch that was still tough for strokeplay. KL Rahul stood up to the task very well, making his second fifty of the game and then, Pujara and Rahane stemmed a middle-order collapse to help India take a slight edge in the game.

Here are the numbers:

3- Courtesy his knock of 51, KL Rahul became only the third opener to register a 50+ score in each innings of a Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Gordon Greenidge and Ajay Jadeja are the others to achieve the feat at the venue.

1-The unbeaten stand of 93 runs between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of the second Test is now the highest for any wicket across both teams in this series.

25-During the course of his knock of 51 on Monday, Rahul completed 1000 Test runs in only his 25th innings. At 24 years and 322 days, he is also the third youngest Indian opener to get to the mark and has got the most number of runs from either team in this series so far and the 19th Indian opener to achieve the feat.

2- Earlier today, both Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara got to the 1000-run mark for the ongoing Indian home season. Only once in the past have two Indian players scored 1000+ runs in the same season. Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid achieved the mark in 2003/04 season.

1-The final session of play on Day 3 of the second Test was the first instance in the series that no wicket fell during the course of the two hours of play.

7- Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul on Monday was his seventh one of his Test career, putting him on par with the likes of Irfan Pathan, Venkatesh Prasad, Ishant Sharma and Shivlal Yadav.