India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will take on Australia in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. This will be the last international match for both teams before the ODI World Cup, which begins on October 5. While India will be keen to complete a 3-0 whitewash, Australia would like to avoid one.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav are back for the Men in Blue after being rested for the first two games. However, Rohit confirmed ahead of the match that a number of their players will miss the Rajkot tie due to varied reasons. While Shubman Gill has been rested, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur have gone home.

India will be pleased with their performance in the first two ODIs. Batter Shreyas Iyer found much-needed form with a century in Indore, while Suryakumar Yadav has silenced critics with two excellent knocks. The bowling too has been top-notch.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first.

“Looks like a good wicket. I don’t know how it’s going to change during the 100 overs,” Pat Cummins said.

Australia have made five changes to their XI. Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are back. Tanveer Sangha also gets a game.

For India, Rohit, Virat, and Kuldeep are back. There is no Ravichandran Ashwin, so Washington Sundar is in. Ishan Kishan misses out due to viral fever.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar and Brad Haddin, the pitch is looking lovely. It’s got a beautiful cover of grass from start to end. This surface is also a belter. Expect another big score [300 plus] on the cards. Could be another tough day for bowlers.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia squad: Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Short, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh.

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath