India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5: R Ashwin equals Dale Steyn, Ravindra Jadeja enters into Top 5 of elite list

All the numbers from the final day of the Ranchi Test.

R Ashwin equalled Dale Steyn’s tally for most wickets in a single season

Much was expected from an Indian perspective at te start of Day 5 of the Ranchi Test, but oit turned out to be a disappointing result for the hosts as they could not pull off a win top go 2-1 up in the Border-Gavaskar series.

However, nothing should be taken away from the manner in which Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh batted, putting on 124 runs for the fifth wicket to ensure that the visitors did not lose the game on the final day.

They eventually finished with a score of 204 for 6 before Virat Kohli offered the draw that was accepted by the Australians.

Here are the numbers from the final day:

1-With the wicket of Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin equalled Dale Steyn for the most number of wickets taken in a single season of cricket. The off-spinner has 78 wickets in this season, the same number that Steyn took in the 2007/08 season.

1-The drawn Test at Ranchi was the first one since the game against England at Rajkot in November.

3-Today was the third time that Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Steve Smith in this series. It is now 4th on the list of captains that the left-arm spinner has removed in a home series.

3-When Jadeja removed Shaun Marsh on the final day, he went into the third position in the table for the most number of wickets taken in a single season. The left-arm spinner went past Glenn McGrath for the most number of wickets.He now has 67 scalps in this season.

1-This is the first Test that Australia have drawn on Indian soil in 10 attempts. The last drawn Test was in Delhi in 2008.

2-The partnership of 124 runs between Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb on the final day in 373 balls is the second longest stand for Australia in the second innings in Asia for any wicket. The record belongs to Justin Langer and Simon Katich, who batted for 391 balls in 2004. It is also the second biggest partnership of this series.

3-Jadeja is now third in the list for the most number of wickets taken by an Indian left-arm spinner with bowled as the mode of dismissal. He now has 30 wickets to his name in that form Vinoo Mankad and Bishan Singh Bedi have more wickets.

5-With an average of 18.83, Jadeja is now fifth on the list for having the best average for any bowler in home conditions, having taken a minimum of 100 Test wickets.