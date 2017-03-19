India vs Australia 2017, 3rd Test, Day 4 Stats: Cheteshwar Pujara creates history as India end day 4 on top

Australia ended the day with 23 runs on the board with the loss of two wickets and 129 runs behind India.

The Indian cricket team continued their domination on the fourth day’s play of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha continued to show resistance and produced one of the best partnerships of the entire series and broke numerous records on the way as well. Pujara went on to score his third double century of his career while Saha scored his third century as the two batsmen played extremely patient knocks and troubled the Australian bowlers.

Extra Cover: India vs Australia 2017: Cheteshwar Pujara survives after umpire changes his mind

The resistance was finally broken in the 194th over of the innings when Pujara was dismissed to a loose shot played off a Nathan Lyon delivery. Saha too was dismissed shortly after that, but Jadeja came out to only trouble the opposition some more as he scored a quickfire half-century while Umesh Yadav contributed with a worthy knock of 16. India finally declared their innings in the 210th over of the innings and 152 runs ahead of the Kangaroos.

The Australians got off to a brisk start by scoring 16 runs in the first three overs. However, Ravindra Jadeja struck in the 4th over of the innings and dismissed David Warner with a beauty of a delivery. He dismissed nightwatchman Lyon in the last over of the day as Australia ended the day at 23-2 in 4.2 overs.

Here are some interesting numbers and statistics from the day’s play:

1 – Pujara becomes the first Indian batsman to score 2000 runs in a single first-class season. He has also scored the most runs in the 2016-17 season going past Virat Kohli.

2 – This is the second double-century for Pujara against Australia and his third overall.

2 – 77 overs bowled by O'Keefe is the second most by any bowler since 2000 after 79 overs by Ray Price against SA in Bulawayo in 2001.

3 – Saha has scored three centuries as a wicketkeeper-batsman for India and is second on the list, behind MS Dhoni

3 – Saha is only the third Indian wicketkeeper to have scored two double centuries in a single season.

11 – Pujara equals the record of the most number of first-class centuries in a single season. He joins Vijay Merchant on top of the list.

210 – The most number of overs India have batted in an innings, going past 178 overs batted in the 2001 classic in Kolkata. This is also the most number of overs bowled by Australia in over 20 years.

77 – Most number of overs bowled by a bowler in India. The previous highest was by Alan Davidson in 1959 (57.3)

199 – Highest 7th wicket partnership for India in Tests. The previous best was by Hemu Adhikari & Vijay Hazare (Adelaide, 1948).

525 – Most number of balls faced by an Indian in a test match. It is also the most number of balls faced by a batsman in India.