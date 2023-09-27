India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd ODI: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans

India couldn't quite complete a series whitewash as Australia won the third and final ODI of the series in Rajkot by 66 runs. They now have a morale-boosting win under their belt going into the World Cup.

Pat Cummins opted to bat first and an almost full-strength Australian team flexed their muscles with half-centuries from David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, and Marnus Labuschagne. India did well to restrict them to 352/7 as it seemed at one stage that the Aussies would score more than 400.

While India did get off to a good start, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli couldn't convert their fifties into big hundreds. The Australian bowlers kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals and the wheels just came off India's chase.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Jasprit Bumrah's yorker to Glenn Maxwell

It was an off-day for Jasprit Bumrah to begin with, as he conceded 51 runs in his first five overs. Mitchell Marsh took a liking to the speedster, smashing him all around the park.

However, the way Bumrah made a comeback towards the backend of the innings is why he is rated as one of the best in the world. He picked up three wickets in his final five overs, including a searing Yorker to dismiss Glenn Maxwell, and gave away just 30 runs.

Maxwell's reaction after being dismissed spoke volumes about how deceptive Bumrah can be even when one may think he is having a bad day at the office.

#2 Glenn Maxwell's stunner to dismiss Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma seemed to be in the zone and at his absolute best in Rajkot as he smashed six sixes in an entertaining innings of 81(57). Rohit galloped to his half-century, but then it seemed like he was ready to dig deep and get a big score.

This is probably why he was devastated when he was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell through an absolute blinder of a reflex catch. The off-spinner was just taking evasive action to a straight hit by Rohit, but Maxwell's right hand was in the perfect position to complete an excellent return catch.

It was an important moment in the game as Rohit could have taken the match away from the opposition had he stayed a bit longer.

#1 Virat Kohli's wicket

After Rohit was dismissed, Virat Kohli had the onus to get the big score and set up another massive chase for India. Although he reached his half-century, Kohli was finding it a bit difficult to rotate the strike.

Maxwell was creating pressure by bowling tight lines, and the star Indian batter fell trying to up the ante. An absolute long hop from Maxwell had Kohli's eyes lit up as he looked to tonk it over mid-wicket.

However, extra bounce did the trick for him as Kohli could only get elevation with Steve Smith completing a good catch. Although India had some batting to come, Kohli's wicket meant that the backbone of their chase was broken. They ended up getting bowled out for 286 and Maxwell ended with stellar figures of 4/40.

