India vs Australia Tests: 5 players to watch out for

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 113 // 29 Nov 2018, 15:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KL Rahul Looks Woefully out of form whenever he has stepped out to bat

With the Test series between India and Australia just around the corner, the spotlight would be on a few players, especially since many are in a spot of bother and under the scanner right now because of their recent performances. In addition, this series could be a catapult to something big and they could end up getting further opportunities based on how they perform here.

Many players are fighting for their slots in the team while there are others who are looking to cement their slots. Others come into this series with a point to prove to themselves and the rest of the world that they belong in the Test arena.

Let's have a look at the players whose performances will be under the microscope once the series begins:

#1 KL Rahul

14,13,17,26*, 16,4,33*,0 these are Rahul's score since his last 50 in an international outing. There is something going on with him which is hard to pinpoint but one thing is certain, he's just not been himself recently.

If you look at his record it gives more of a reflection that KL has not been himself for a long time now. A player who has shown such capability and such potential averages just in mid-30s after 31 tests is an appalling number.

With another failure in the practice game where Prithvi Shaw dominated yet again, Rahul is slowly but surely playing himself out of the eleven. In the previous series against West Indies, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul were the first choice openers and with Rahul again getting a game above Murali Vijay in the practice game, it seems that he will be the preferred opener, at least for the First test.

A lot will depend on how Rahul recovers from this rut of low scores because if he doesn't, he will fall back in the line of potential openers for the team.

1 / 5 NEXT