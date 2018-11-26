×
5 Conclusions from the India Vs Australia T20Is series

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
355   //    26 Nov 2018, 02:09 IST

Australia v India - T20
Australia v India - T20

A 1-1 scoreline really does a favor to the Aussies more than anything as it could easily have been a 2-1 or a 3-0. It is to their credit that they were able to snatch the win in the first T20 but they were pretty much under the pump in the next two matches and they should really thank the gods to come away with a tied series rather than a loss.

Despite that, it was still a well played out series keeping in mind both the fast-approaching World Cup and the coming 50 overs and Test series. After three T20Is(well, in fairness just two and a half), we can surely make some conclusions about the series. Let's go through a few of them.

#1 Indians have acclimatized and the signs are ominous

Shikhar Dhawan seems to be in the form of his life right now
Shikhar Dhawan seems to be in the form of his life right now

The first six overs in the final T20I, if they give any indication then the Aussies need to start putting plans in place because if some players looked still at sea with the Australian conditions earlier then they don't anymore.

Shikhar Dhawan is smashing the ball all across the field, Rohit Sharma was also able to get his eye in and did the part, Virat Kohli himself guided the chase and won India the match. And this is just the top three we're talking about.

With the kinds of pitches that are on offer in Australia these days, they're not as much of a challenge as they used to be earlier.

On the bowling side as well, Australia look clueless against spin of Kuldeep and with Chahal and Jadeja expected to come in during the ODIs and Ashwin during the tests, it could make it tough for the Aussies to score the mammoth scores that are a feature now of the ODIs in Australia or sustain themselves to score big in Tests.

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
