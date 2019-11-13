India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Preview, Predicted XI, Head-to-head stats, Live Streaming, Weather forecast, and Pitch report

India will aim to continue their dominant home run in Tests

The second leg of Bangladesh's tour of India kicks off on November 14 with the first match of the two-match Test series scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. After being edged out in the T20I series, Bangladesh is expected to face a stern test in the series against the No.1 ranked Test side in the world.

The Men In Blue have been in prime form on home soil winning their last 11 consecutive Test series in India. The Virat Kohli-led side will be eyeing the 120 points on offer by claiming the series 2-0 in what is expected to be a one-sided affair considering India's recent run in the longest format.

Currently, India holds the numero uno spot in the points table with five wins in as many matches in the World Test Championship. A 2-0 victory in the series against Bangladesh will see the sub-continent giants in a good position leading into the new year.

On the other hand, the tourists will face a trial against spin as they begin their campaign in pursuit of creating a few upsets in the World Test Championship. Bangladesh will miss the services of their star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, and will be led by a relatively inexperienced skipper in Mominul Haque.

However, despite being the underdogs in the upcoming contest, they will have nothing to lose and will be eager to prove a point in one of their toughest away tours. It will be an opportunity for the youngsters to prove their mettle against one of the best Test teams in the world in conditions that are almost similar to the ones back in Bangladesh.

Match details

Date: November 14, 2019 (Thursday)

Time: 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Weather report

The weather is expected to stay perfect throughout the match. In mid-November, the temperatures are usually around 20s, though, during the day, it will be mostly sunny. The humidity will be nearly around 46% with no chances of rain throughout the match.

Pitch Report

Indore usually offers a pitch in the favour of the batsman. In the only Test played at Indore in 2016, India piled on runs in upwards of 500, while New Zealand failed to even cross 300 in either of their innings. However, a sporting pitch can be expected for the Test match as confirmed by the chief curator. It will have enough for the fast bowlers and batsman will also get value for their shots.

Head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 9

India: 7

Bangladesh: 0

Drawn: 2

Predicted XIs

India have a settled line up going into the Test match. The team management won't like to tinker much with their playing XI that featured in the last Test against South Africa in Ranchi. The only point of discussion would be to go in with five bowlers or six batsman. It is likely that Kohli will prefer five bowlers given the form of the batting group. In that case, it will be a straight toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav, depending upon the nature of the wicket on the first morning.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma/ Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami

Bangladesh will have to figure out their combination going into the first Test in Indore. They will have to make certain changes after their loss against Afghanistan in September 2019. It will be interesting to see their bowling combination given the batting lineup almost picks itself. In the match against Afghanistan, Bangladesh featured an all-spin attack. However, the possibility of it happening against India are negligible.

Bangladesh predicted XI: Shadnam Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (C), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain

Live broadcast and streaming details

Star being the host broadcaster will telecast the first Test at Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Hotsar.