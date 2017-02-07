India vs Bangladesh 2017: Kuldeep Yadav replaces Amit Mishra in Indian squad for one-off Test

Kuldeep has replaced Mishra in the squad.

This is Kuldeep Yadav’s maiden call-up to the Indian Test side

Indian chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has earned himself a maiden call-up to the Test side for the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad after leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the game.

NEWS ALERT - Kuldeep Yadav replaces injured Amit Mishra in #TeamIndia for Bangladesh @Paytm Test match #INDvBAN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2017

The 22-year-old, who had an excellent domestic season for Uttar Pradesh, where he took 35 wickets in 8 matches, has only once before been picked in an Indian squad, during the series against West Indies, which was cut short after West Indies had abandoned the series midway.

Prior to the start of the limited-overs series against England, Kuldeep picked up a five-wicket haul, playing for India A against England at the Cricket Club of India, thereby further raising his chances of earning a senior call-up soon.

Before the start of the Ranji Trophy, Kuldeep had a very good Duleep Trophy campaign as well, where playing for India Red, he picked up 17 wickets in 3 matches, including a six-wicket haul in one of the games, to make a serious case for himself in front of the selectors.

The chinaman bowler first burst onto the scene in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup, where he finished as the third highest wicket-taker in the competition with 14 wickets in 3 games, that included a hat trick against Scotland.