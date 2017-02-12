India vs Bangladesh 2017 Stats: R Ashwin creates another record in Test matches

All the numbers from Day 4 of the one-off Test match between India and Bangladesh.

R Ashwin breaking records for fun

India consolidated their position on the 4th day and are now firmly in the driver’s Test to wrap up proceedings at the end of Day 3. Bangladesh showed glimpses of fight and there were occasions when they punched above their weight but they were outplayed by a superior opposition in the Indian team.

The visitors were led by their captain Mushfiqur Rahim who scored a defiant century in the First innings but Bangladesh could not stretch the Indian bowlers far enough and were dismissed for 388 in their first innings.

The Indian batsmen came out to bat with a lot of positive intent and after having lost their openers in quick succession, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara combined to set the ball rolling as they stepped up the scoring rate. Kohli perished trying the up the ante on 38, but Pujara continued on his merry way and was well-supported by Ajinkya Rahane. The hosts declared their innings at Tea and set Bangladesh a target of 459 runs.

The visitors did not get off to a bright start as they lost Tamim Iqbal in a jiffy. Soumya Sarkar and Mominul Haque tried to dig in but the Indian spin bowlers kept pegging away.

Bangladesh ended the day on 103/3 and they still need 356 runs on the fifth day.

Here are the numbers from the day's play.

250: R Ashwin became the fastest bowler to claim 250 wickets in Test cricket. He got to this number in 45 tests, thus beating Dennis Lillee who achieved the feat in 48 matches.

1- Tamim Iqbal became the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in Test cricket with 3470 runs. Shakib is number 2 on the list with 3316 runs.

1- First occasion in their 9 Tests against India, Bangladesh have managed to drag the match to 5th day without any rain disruption

2- The number of centuries Mushfiqur Rahim has against India in Tests, which is the most by a Bangladeshi against their neighbours.

2- The first innings total of 388 was Bangladesh;s second longest innings in Test cricket against India.

4- Mushfiqur’s score of 127 is the fourth highest individual score for a Bangladesh batsman.

46.75- Mushfiqur’s average against India in Tests, which is his best against any opposition.