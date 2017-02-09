India vs Bangladesh 2017 Stats: Vijay, Kohli and Pujara break records on Day 1

Vijay, Kohli slammed centuries as India punished Bangladesh on Day 1.

Virat Kohli scored his 16th Test century

The Indian Test team were back to business and this time it was the touring Bangladesh side which faced the brunt.

The one-off Test match got underway in Hyderabad with Virat Kohli winning the toss on a slightly grassy pitch and opting to bat first. The hosts did not get off to a very promising start as opener KL Rahul was dismissed for 2 and the seamers got good assistance from the surface.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay saw off the new ball and dug in which helped India settle down after the initial jolt. Run-scoring became easier after lunch and both Pujara and Vijay filled their boots. They put on 178 runs for the second wicket before Pujara was taken out by Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

Vijay continued on his merry way and put on another 54 with Virat Kohli. He also got to his century but then a lapse in concentration saw him throw away his wicket to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Kohli meanwhile remained calm and was joined at the crease by Ajinkya Rahane and although the scoring rate dipped a touch. However, Kohli looked in control and kept putting away the bad deliveries. Rahane took his time to get going and slowly found his groove.

The Indian captain got to his 16th Test century towards the end of the day and this put the cherry on top of India’s cake.

Here are the all the numbers from Day 1:

1605- Number of runs Pujara has scored so far in this first-class season, which is the highest by any Indian batsmen . He broke Chandu Borde’s record.

1- This is Bangladesh’s maiden Test match in India.

1- Virat Kohli becomes the highest run-scorer in a home season as captain

2- India have already won 2 matches at Hyderabad in their previous 3 appearances

3- Cheteshwar Pujara’s average of 89.16 in this home season is only his third best

4- Number of players who have scored more than 1000 runs in a home season

5- The number of century stands between Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara in this home season, which is the most by any pair in an Indian season.

5- The number of instances a Bangladesh bowler has taken a wicket in the first over of a Test, which includes Taskin Ahmed dismissing KL Rahul today

6- The number of centuries Cheteshwar Pujara has scored this home season

7- Virat Kohli has scored centuries against 7 Test playing nations except against Pakistan and Zimbabwe

8- Gavaskar/ Amarnath and Sehwag/ Dravid are the only pair to have more Test century partnerships for the second wicket for India. Vijay/Pujara have 7 so far.

9- The number of Test centuries made by Murali Vijay, the joint-third most by an India opener after Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag

12- Number of Test centuries for Virat Kohli at number 4. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar who has 44

108- Murali Vijay’s lowest score after getting to a century