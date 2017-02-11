India vs Bangladesh 2017: Watch Mushfiqur Rahim surviving a close run-out call

There was a big controversy right after lunch on day 3 of the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh at Hyderabad when Bangladeshi skipper Mushfiqur Rahim survived a close run-out call.

In the 50th over of the innings, Shakib-al-Hasan drove a delivery from R Ashwin straight to the mid-off fielder and the Bangladeshi batsman decided to take on the bullet arm of Ravindra Jadeja. Though Shakib made it to the crease at the non-striker’s end easily, his partner Rahim, who was batting on 18 at that moment, struggled to get into the crease at the other end.

Jadeja’s throw was spot-on and keeper Wriddhiman Saha collected the ball cleanly before whipping off the bails in quick-time.

Out or not out?

Rahim dived to survive and in real-time, it seemed as though the wicketkeeper-batsman has comfortably made it to the crease. However, to be on the safer side, the leg umpire, Joel Wilson decided to refer the decision and the replays showed that his bat was not grounded despite being way inside the crease.

He dived with an angled bat and once the willow made contact with the ground, it eventually popped up.

The slow motion replays suggested that the shoulder of the bat was right on the line when the bails came off. After a brief inspection, the third umpire Chris Gaffaney gave the decision in favour of the batsman and this surprised the Indian cricketers, fans and also the commentators, who were on-air.

The batsman must have some part of his bat or body grounded behind the crease. Even if the bat is on the crease, the batsman should be declared out. It was very tight and hence the umpire decided to give the benefit of the doubt to the batsman.

Rahim survived and is on the verge of completing his 16th Test fifty. The skipper, along with Shakib-al-Hasan, put on a 107-run partnership for the fifth wicket and revived the innings before world no.1 Test bowler, R Ashwin dismissed Shakib for 82.