India vs Bangladesh 2019: India’s predicted playing 11 for first Test

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Feature
12 Nov 2019, 18:46 IST

After a hard-fought win in the T20I series against Bangladesh, Team India will now shift focus to the longer version of the game. While the historic Day/Night Test to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22 is grabbing a lot of limelight, the two-Test series will kick-off with the first Test at Indore, starting on November 14.

As per latest reports, the pitch at Indore is expected to be a sporting one, which will afford assistance and bounce to pacers early on, but one on which batsmen can also score with ease if they get their eye in. Samandar Singh Chouhan, head curator of MPCA confirmed the same, saying “Good wicket, sporting wicket, assistance for everyone, as per the format the pitch will be good for all five days.”

Keeping the conditions in mind, here’s a look at India’s likely playing XI for the Indore Test.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal
Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal

Irrespective of the surface, there is no need for a change at the top. Rohit Sharma made a sensational debut as a Test opener against South Africa with two hundreds and a maiden double ton. He will seek to continue his great form against Bangladesh. Mayank Agarwal too further secured his spot at the top of the order, with a maiden double hundred to go with one century. There is not much more India could have asked of their openers.

Middle-order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli
Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli

The Indian middle-order is pretty much settled as the Rohit Sharma conundrum has been solved for now, with him moving to the top of the order. Cheteshwar Pujara got two fifties in the series against South Africa. However, he hasn’t registered a hundred in the last two Test series’, and that is something that the India number three will be keen to rectify.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli registered his Test-best of 254* against South Africa at Pune. The task for him will be simple - carry on his great form. Ajinkya Rahane resurrected his career with a hundred in West Indies followed by one against South Africa at Ranchi. He should now aim to carry on and get big hundreds if the opportunity arises.

