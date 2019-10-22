India vs Bangladesh 2019: Sourav Ganguly confident of tour despite Bangladesh's player strike

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 24 // 22 Oct 2019, 16:40 IST

Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president-elect and former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly is confident of Bangladesh's tour to India going ahead as per schedule. Speaking to the media today, Ganguly insisted that despite the internal conundrum and uncertainties surrounding Bangladesh cricket, the tour was likely to get a green signal. Ganguly said,

'It's an internal matter, they will sort it out. No, no, they'll come…We [he and the BCB president Nazmul Hassan] speak every other day, but this [the strike] is not my job."

According to the former Indian batsman, plans were in place for the felicitation of the Bangladesh players who played the nation's first Test against India back in 2000 at Dhaka. India were led by Ganguly and went on to win the match by nine wickets.

The Indian captain scored 84 runs off 153 deliveries in the first innings while Sunil Joshi took eight wickets in two innings to walk away with the player of the match award. For Bangladesh, Aminul Islam top-scored with 145 runs in the first innings.

"We will write now to the Bangladesh board - Bangladesh's first Test was with India, so we want to invite those players [who played the match]. And I will write, as the BCCI president as and when I get elected, to players of that team. The Indian players too. So we will do a felicitation when the game [day's play] finishes.”

The second Test in Kolkata is expected to be graced by Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister, Mamta Banerjee. Ganguly said,

"The prime minister of Bangladesh will be attending. We haven't yet sent the invitation to the Indian prime minister, but we will be sending it....We will be inviting the chief minister [of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee] also, for day one of the Test matches. I will go to meet her".

Bangladesh's tour of India starts on the 3rd of November, 2019. The visiting team is scheduled to play three T20Is, starting from the 3rd of November before indulging in a two-match Test series which starts on the 14th of November. The two Tests will mark the beginning of Bangladesh’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.