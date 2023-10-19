India vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup: MCA Stadium, Pune pitch history and ODI records

A high-flying Indian team will be in action as they take on Bangladesh in their fourth game of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have been massively impressive in their first three fixtures, having won each of their three matches rather convincingly. While they are second on the currently, a win on Thursday will see them reclaim their top spot.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have enough players to cause damage in Indian conditions. However, after a nervy win against Afghanistan in their opening fixture, they have looked toothless and have lost both against England and New Zealand.

Ahead of the upcoming India vs. Bangladesh fixture, we will look at the ODI records and pitch history of the stadium in Pune.

MCA Stadium, Pune ODI records and stats

The MCA Stadium ahead of its first 2023 ODI World Cup game [Getty Images]

The wicket at the MCA Stadium generally suits batters. With a fast outfield and relatively small-sized boundaries, the venue has seen a lot of runs pile up.

Moreover, the clash between India and Bangladesh will be the first 2023 ODI World Cup match at the venue, meaning that the pitch will be fresh and hard to start with.

The MCA Stadium has hosted seven ODIs so far and here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs played at the venue:

Matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 124 - Jonny Bairstow (ENG) vs. India, 2021

Best bowling figures: 4/35 - Jasprit Bumrah (IND) vs. West Indies, 2018

Highest team total: 356/7 - India vs. England, 2017

Lowest team total: 232/10 - India vs. Australia, 2017

Average first innings score: 307

MCA Stadium, Pune Pitch Report

The MCA Stadium in Pune [Getty Images]

Located right beside Mumbai, the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune largely assists batters. However, under the floodlights, pacers are likely to get some movement with the new ball.

The fact that four of the seven ODIs played at the venue have been won by the sides batting first shows that the pitches here tend to get slower as the match progresses. Hence, batting first is an ideal option after winning the toss.

The exact pitch report for the India vs Bangladesh match will be telecast live a few minutes before the two captains walk out for the toss.

MCA Stadium, Pune, last ODI Match

Team India players during the last ODI in Pune vs England [Getty Images]

Team India beat England by seven runs the last time Pune hosted an ODI fixture in 2021.

Batting first, India posted a par score of 329 in their first innings. While none of the Indian batters could score a century, all three of Shikhar Dhawan (67), Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) got to their half-centuries.

Interestingly, England used seven bowlers on the day, with all of them taking one wicket at least. Mark Wood took 3/34.

In reply, the Indian bowlers almost put the game to bed within the first 30 overs. They reduced England to 200/7, with Shardul Thakur (4/67) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/42) dishing out brilliant spells.

While England were staring down the barrel, all-rounder Sam Curran came up with a valiant knock and hammered 95* runs off 83 balls to give India a real scare.

Fortunately, the Indian pacers didn't concede a single boundary in the last three overs as England fell only seven runs short.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Sam Curran was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his courageous knock.