India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Preview, Predicted XI, Head-to-head stats, Live Streaming, Weather forecast, and Pitch report

Rohit Sharma will be keen to continue his rich form

India and Bangladesh will square off in the third match of the series, a match that will double up as the series decider, with both teams having picked up a win apiece from the two matches contested thus far. While Bangladesh will aim to claim their maiden T20I series win over India, the hosts will want to close out the series with a 2-1 series margin in their favour.

If Bangladesh are to create history on Sunday, they will surely have to play out of their skins against the Rohit Sharma-led side, which seems to have got its mojo back after a convincing victory in Rajkot. The Bangladesh bowlers lost the plot in the second T20I as Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 118-run stand in India's chase of a 154-run target.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue were quite up to the mark after a shocking loss in Delhi. The bowlers responded well after a below-par effort in the first T20I and were equally supported by the openers to set a platform for an easy win in the end. The only concern for the Rohit Sharma-led could be the form of the middle order, with the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant needing to come good in the third game.

With form on India's side, the hosts will certainly start as the favourites ahead of the commencement of the third T20I.

Match details

Date: November 10, 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association, Nagpur

Weather report

The weather is expected to stay fine through the entire course of the match and could be expected to be a lot drier and humid, with no chances of rain. The dew might have a very little role to play, which offers a great chance for the fans to witness 40 overs of competitive cricket on the field.

Pitch Report

Nagpur has always been known to produce pitches that tend to offer far greater assistance to the spinners. However, this being a T20 game, the pitch might still be better for batting and will remain the same throughout. Though chasing hasn’t been an easy task at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, expect the batsmen to come good.

Head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 10

India: 9

Bangladesh: 1

Predicted XIs

India might consider dropping Khaleel Ahmed, who hasn’t had the best of times with the ball in this series. Given that Sanju Samson is waiting in the wings, the Keralite could come in place of Rishabh Pant, or even KL Rahul, who has looked very patchy with his poor strike rate.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh could be expected to add more firepower to their bowling ranks and given that the pitch is capable of assisting the spinners, the tourists might drop a pacer to accommodate an extra spinner.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Shaiful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman/Taijul Islam.

Live broadcast and streaming details

Star Network will live telecast the third T20I in Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. You can also catch the live online streaming of the match on Hotstar.