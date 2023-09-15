India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, pitch history and ODI records

India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

Despite continuous rain interruptions, the ground staff in Colombo have done a wonderful job to provide fans with as much cricketing action as possible so far. The stadium has hosted four Asia Cup 2023 encounters so far and will host the summit clash as well on Sunday (September 17).

Before the action gets underway on Friday, here's a look at the pitch history of the stadium in Colombo.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo ODI records & stats

The Sri Lankan crowd in Colombo [Getty Images]

Located at the eastern coast of the country, the surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has gained a reputation of favouring spinners. The venue also offers some advantages to batters, courtesy of its rapid outfield and relatively shorter boundaries.

The team that wins the toss on Friday is expected to bat first given that the win percentage of teams batting first and winning the game at the venue is 54.71%. This figure is much higher than the 38.99% enjoyed by teams batting second.

Here are some other vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted in Colombo:-

Matches played: 159

Matches won by teams batting first: 87

Matches won by teams batting second: 62

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 10

Highest individual score: 169 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs. South Africa, 2013

Best bowling figures: 6/20 - Angelo Mathews (SL) vs. India, 2009

Highest team total: 375/5 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team total: 86 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2002

Highest successful run-chase: 292/4 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 227

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch report

A view of the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo [Getty Images]

The matches at the R. Premadasa Stadium in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 have been entertaining. There has been a constant and, mostly even battle between bat and ball, giving fans some thrilling encounters.

While the spinners have generated a lot of turn off the deck, some pacers have also been able to extract help from the surface, especially under the lights.

The pitch report for the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast live a few minutes before the captains come out for the toss.

Last ODI match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan last night in a thrilling fashion [Getty Images]

Sri Lanka edged Pakistan in the last ODI game hosted by the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

After the match was reduced to a 42-over per-side affair, Pakistan posted a total of 252/7. Mohammed Rizwan played a blinder of a knock as he hammered 86 runs off 73 balls to help his side finish with the momentum in the first innings.

Sri Lanka, in reply, were given a revised target of 252 following a rain break.

They were on course to clinch the game, with Kusal Mendis (91) and Sadeera Samarawickrama's (48) 100-run partnership taking Sri Lanka closer to the target. However, Pakistan made inroads by inflicting wickets in a cluster to get back into the game.

A fighting knock from Charith Asalanka (49*) then helped Sri Lanka get across the finish line off the very last ball of the game. With the win, the Lankans booked their place in the finals alongside India.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 252/8 (Kusal Mendis 91, Iftikhar Ahmed 3/50) beat Pakistan 252/7 (Mohammed Rizwan 86*, Matheesha Pathirana 3/65) by 2 wickets (DLS)