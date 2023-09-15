India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will take on Bangladesh in match number six of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. This will be the last match of the Super 4 stage and will be followed by the final, which will also be played in Colombo on Sunday.

On paper, the India-Bangladesh clash will be inconsequential since the finalists have already been decided. The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka in the summit clash on Sunday. However, with the ODI World Cup coming, every game matters. Both sides could thus look to give chances to some of their fringe players.

India have been highly impressive in the Asia Cup so far and will be keen continue their good run. After thumping Pakistan by a record 228 runs in their first Super 4 match, they beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to confirm their place in the final of the tournament.

In contrast, Bangladesh went down to Pakistan by seven wickets and to Sri Lanka by 21 runs. They will be keen to make an impact in their last match of the tournament.

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 - Telecast channel list in India

Star has bagged the rights to live telecast Asia Cup 2023 matches in India. As per the Disney Star TV guide, the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will begin at 3 PM IST.

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 - Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as website. The live stream of the India vs Bangladesh match can be watched for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app.

Not just the Asia Cup, all matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will also be live-streamed for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app.