India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on Bangladesh in the sixth match of the Super 4 round in the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. This will be the last game of the Super 4 round and will not have any bearing on the tournament as India and Sri Lanka have already reached the final.

The Men in Blue have been extremely impressive in the Super 4 round. They began their campaign with a record 228-run thumping of arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on September 10.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul slammed hundreds, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed five wickets. Against Sri Lanka, they survived a brilliant all-round show from Dunith Wellalage to confirm their place in the final.

In contrast, Bangladesh have been disappointing in the Super 4 round. They were hammered by Pakistan by seven wickets in Lahore. Subsequently, they went down to Sri Lanka by 21 runs in Colombo. Shakib Al Hasan and company will be keen to put up a tough fight as they exit the tournament.

Today's IND vs BAN toss result

India have won the toss and will field first.

“We are going to field first. It is something we haven't done in the tournament, we haven't done it under lights,” Rohit Sharma said.

India have made five changes - Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav are out. Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna Suryakumar Yadav, and Shardul Thakur come in. Also, Tilak Varma makes his ODI debut. ‘

For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan has been handed an ODI debut.

IND vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (w), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Today's IND vs BAN pitch report

According to Deep Dasgupta and Matthew Hayden, the pitch is lighter in color and there will be good bounce on it. Spinners will play a part but it looks like a good wicket to bat on. India got 356 here, but there could be some seam movement under lights.

Today's IND vs BAN match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma.

Bangladesh squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

IND vs BAN - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Asif Yaqoob, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Paul Wilson

Match Referee: David Boon