  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Sep 24, 2025 08:00 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill can be a game-changer for India (Image: Getty)

India will play their second match of Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours round against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game will begin at 8pm IST on September 24.

Ad

It is the second game of the Super Fours for Bangladesh as well. Bangladesh surprised the fans by defeating Sri Lanka in their opening match of the Super Fours stage. The Tigers will be keen to continue their winning momentum and register another memorable victory.

On the other side, India will aim to inch closer to the final by defeating Bangladesh. India have been the only undefeated team in Asia Cup 2025 so far. Before the Super Fours match starts, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details about this contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match details

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Match 4, Super 4s round.

Date and Time: September 23, 2025 - 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST).

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

India vs Bangladesh probable playing 11s

India

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ad

Bangladesh

Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

India vs Bangladesh pitch report

The pitch is generally dry in Dubai. It favors batters and bowlers equally. There haven't been too many high-scoring T20I matches at this venue in the recent past. The chasing teams have achieved more success here.

Ad

India vs Bangladesh weather forecast

A clear night sky is predicted for the clash between India and Bangladesh in Dubai. The temperature will loom around 33 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be around 55%. Wind speed will be around 14 km/h during the match hours.

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming details

India: Sony Sports Network (TV) and Sony LIV (Live streaming)

Ad

UAE: CricLife

Australia: Kayo Sports

USA: Willow TV.

About the author
Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Vinay Chhabria
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications