India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will play their second match of Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours round against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game will begin at 8pm IST on September 24.

It is the second game of the Super Fours for Bangladesh as well. Bangladesh surprised the fans by defeating Sri Lanka in their opening match of the Super Fours stage. The Tigers will be keen to continue their winning momentum and register another memorable victory.

On the other side, India will aim to inch closer to the final by defeating Bangladesh. India have been the only undefeated team in Asia Cup 2025 so far. Before the Super Fours match starts, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details about this contest.

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match details

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Match 4, Super 4s round.

Date and Time: September 23, 2025 - 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST).

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

India vs Bangladesh probable playing 11s

India

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh

Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

India vs Bangladesh pitch report

The pitch is generally dry in Dubai. It favors batters and bowlers equally. There haven't been too many high-scoring T20I matches at this venue in the recent past. The chasing teams have achieved more success here.

India vs Bangladesh weather forecast

A clear night sky is predicted for the clash between India and Bangladesh in Dubai. The temperature will loom around 33 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be around 55%. Wind speed will be around 14 km/h during the match hours.

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming details

India: Sony Sports Network (TV) and Sony LIV (Live streaming)

UAE: CricLife

Australia: Kayo Sports

USA: Willow TV.

