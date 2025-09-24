  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and T20I records

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and T20I records

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Sep 24, 2025 08:00 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Hardik Pandya (left) and Tilak Varma during the match against Pakistan (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India will face Bangladesh in their second Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue won all their three matches in the group stage and then got the better of Pakistan by six wickets in their opening Super 4 match. As for Bangladesh, they also beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their first Super 4 clash.

Ad

India go into the match against Bangladesh as favorites. The Men in Blue have a 16-1 lead over their opponents in T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav and co. have not lost any match in the tournament so far. However, Oman did give them a scare briefly, while they also dropped as many as four catches against Pakistan. India would be keen to come up with a much better effort against Bangladesh.

Speaking of individual performances, Abhishek Sharma has excelled at the top of the order. Shubman Gill got some much needed runs in the last game, while the other batters have also been among the runs. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav has led the way, while the others have provided him good support.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dubai Stadium T20I records

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has played host to 100 T20Is so far. Teams that have won the toss have won 58 matches, while teams that have lost the toss have managed to 42 matches. From the stats, it appears that the team winning the toss does have a slight advantage.

Here are some other important stats to know from T20I matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

Ad

T20I matches played: 100

Won by teams batting first: 48

Won by teams batting second: 52

Highest individual score: 122* - Virat Kohli (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022

Highest team total: 212/2 - India vs Afghanistan, 2022

Lowest team total: 55 - West Indies vs England, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 184/8 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2022

Average first innings score: 145

Dubai Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers enough assistance for bowlers to make an impact event in T20Is. The average first innings score of 145 points towards the same. Of the last five matches played at the venue, four have been won by teams chasing and the targets have not been big ones.

Ad

Dubai Stadium last T20I

The last T20I played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan on September 21. The Men in Blue again got the better of their arch-rivals by six wickets, chasing down 172.

Brief scores: India 174/4 (Abhishek Sharma 74, Haris Rauf 2/26) beat Pakistan 171/5 (Sahibzada Farhan 58, Shivam Dube 2/33) by 6 wickets

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications