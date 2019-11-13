India vs Bangladesh first Test schedule, match prediction, pitch report and playing XI

Kovvali Teja FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 Nov 2019, 18:49 IST SHARE

A red-hot India will be crossing swords with Bangladesh in a two-match Test series

After a hard-fought win against Bangladesh in the T20I series, the Indian team's focus has now shifted to red-ball cricket. With Virat Kohli set to swing back into action, the hosts will be hoping to put forth a clinical display in the two-match Test series, which will be flagged off on Thursday at Indore.

First Test schedule

The first match of the Test series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played from 14 November-18 November at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The proceedings, on all the five days, will be beginning at 9:30 am IST.

Match prediction

Team India has had a dream run in the ICC World Test Championship thus far. Having drubbed West Indies and South Africa in their previous two outings, Virat Kohli's men have meant serious business in the whites.

With several players in the contingent striking form, the team currently looks unstoppable and will be posing a daunting hurdle ahead of Bangladesh in the upcoming Test series. Expect India to dominate their neighbours all through the first Test at Indore to register yet another comprehensive victory at home.

Pitch report

The Holkar Stadium in Indore has hosted only one Test so far. Debuting as a Test venue in 2016, the ground witnessed India thump New Zealand by a massive margin of 321 runs. While Virat Kohli lit up the stadium with a splendid double hundred, Ravichandran Ashwin spearheaded India's bowling effort with 13 wickets.

Set to host its second Test after three years, the stadium is likely to have a sporty wicket in store for the sub-continent sides. Chief curator Samandar Singh Chauhan, who was lauded for preparing a remarkable pitch for the Ranji finals, is belived to have curated a good cricketing surface once again. The pitch, apart from being batsman-friendly, is expected to offer assistance to fast bowlers before bringing the spinners into play as the game progresses.

The weather too is predicted to stay clear over the next few days in Indore.

Playing XI

With the pitch expected to offer purchase for fast bowlers, Ishant Sharma is likely to be slotted in as the third pacer. The speedster, in all likelihood, will replace Shahbaz Nadeem from India's playing XI against South Africa in the final Test of the recently-concluded series.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Advertisement

Bangladesh, on the other hand, look sapped out without the services of their star players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. The visitors, led by Mominul Haque, will once again be hoping that the experience of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmdullah comes to their rescue while challenging the mighty Indians.

With Mossadek Hossain having to fly back to Bangladesh for his mother's operation, Mohammad Mithun is likely to get a look in.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain