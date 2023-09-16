India vs Bangladesh Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Super Fours, Match 6

Bangladesh completed a thrilling six-run win over India in the last game of the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup in Colombo on Friday, September 15. This was also their first win over India in the competition since 2012.

The Men In Blue were already through to the final so they rested a few players for the dead rubber. Some resistance from the Bangladesh middle order and lower order saw them post a competitive total of 265/8. They then took the momentum with them in the bowling innings and kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

Shubman Gill scored an incredible hundred and at one time was almost batting like a one-man army. Axar Patel also tried his best with a quickfire 42, but Bangladesh bowlers held their nerves and completed a consolation win.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Virat Kohli's hilarious run

Virat Kohli was rested for the game against Bangladesh and while many of his fans on social media were disappointed, the star batter seemed to find moments of happiness whenever he could even when he was not in action.

One such moment was when he ran into the field in a hilarious fashion carrying drinks. Mohammed Siraj, who was also not playing the game, simply couldn't stop laughing at how Kohli ran with drinks. Such moments on the field show just how great a teamman Kohli is.

#2 Shubman Gill's hundred

India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, right from the first over when they lost Rohit Sharma for a duck. The likes of Tilak Varma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan fell even before the score could reach the three-figure mark.

However, Shubman Gill played the situation almost to perfection as he realized he had to bat deep. He kept on getting boundaries whenever he had the opportunity, but the temperament that he showed with wickets falling at the other end amazed the fans.

While Gill couldn't finish the game for India, he scored a sensational 121 which once again proved why he is considered to be the present and future star of Indian cricket.

#1 Axar Patel's wicket

India's batting depth was certainly tested against Bangladesh as they needed Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur to take them over the line after Gill was dismissed. While Thakur played a decent hand as a second-fiddle, it was Axar Patel who took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers and found boundaries at regular intervals.

Axar once again proved how valuable he is with bat in hand, scoring 42 off just 34 balls. However, with just 12 needed off nine balls, he hit one straight into the hands of long-off and that proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the Men in Blue. Had he taken it deep into the final over, the result could have been different.

You can watch the full highlights of the match here.