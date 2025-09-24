India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Things haven't always gone Bangladesh's way when they've faced India in T20Is. In fact, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that things have almost never gone their way, given the two teams' lopsided head-to-head record.

Ad

However, on Wednesday, September 24, Bangladesh will be optimistic at a different pattern emerging. The Tigers have played an impressive brand of cricket so far in the 2025 Asia Cup, and it could be argued that they weren't even expected to be in this position.

Qualifying from the group stage ahead of Afghanistan, Bangladesh made a statement of intent with an impressive win over Sri Lanka in their first Super 4 encounter. Now, they will take on their biggest test yet - a clash against the unbeaten defending champions.

Ad

Trending

India, meanwhile, haven't hit fifth gear so far in the Asia Cup. But they've insisted that they won't rest any players until a spot in the final is confirmed, which it isn't as of now.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Ad

Bangladesh's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

2025 Asia Cup: Unbeaten India expected to comfortably beat spirited Bangladesh

India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

It's hard to see how Bangladesh will threaten India, particularly with the Men in Blue fielding the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. Bumrah and Varun are due big wicket hauls, and it won't be a surprise if it happens against the Tigers.

Ad

Bangladesh's batting has promise, but it's in the bowling department that they can really ask questions of the opposition. And while it's possible that India might be tested to a great degree, they should be able to get the job done given the experience and depth in their lineup.

During previous clashes, an bowling-friendly wicket might have brought Bangladesh in the game. But India now have the resources to exploit that and are expected to win by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: India to win Match 16 of Asia Cup 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news