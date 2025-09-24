India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Things haven't always gone Bangladesh's way when they've faced India in T20Is. In fact, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that things have almost never gone their way, given the two teams' lopsided head-to-head record.
However, on Wednesday, September 24, Bangladesh will be optimistic at a different pattern emerging. The Tigers have played an impressive brand of cricket so far in the 2025 Asia Cup, and it could be argued that they weren't even expected to be in this position.
Qualifying from the group stage ahead of Afghanistan, Bangladesh made a statement of intent with an impressive win over Sri Lanka in their first Super 4 encounter. Now, they will take on their biggest test yet - a clash against the unbeaten defending champions.
India, meanwhile, haven't hit fifth gear so far in the Asia Cup. But they've insisted that they won't rest any players until a spot in the final is confirmed, which it isn't as of now.
India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Bangladesh's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.
2025 Asia Cup: Unbeaten India expected to comfortably beat spirited Bangladesh
It's hard to see how Bangladesh will threaten India, particularly with the Men in Blue fielding the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. Bumrah and Varun are due big wicket hauls, and it won't be a surprise if it happens against the Tigers.
Bangladesh's batting has promise, but it's in the bowling department that they can really ask questions of the opposition. And while it's possible that India might be tested to a great degree, they should be able to get the job done given the experience and depth in their lineup.
During previous clashes, an bowling-friendly wicket might have brought Bangladesh in the game. But India now have the resources to exploit that and are expected to win by a comfortable margin.
Prediction: India to win Match 16 of Asia Cup 2025.
