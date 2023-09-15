India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win today's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s match?

There might be nothing on the line as far as a spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final is concerned, but India and Bangladesh will look to achieve contrasting things in the final Super Four fixture in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

The Men in Blue have secured their berth in the final with Super Four wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Hence, they can afford to rest some of their overworked players with an eye on the World Cup. They played on three consecutive days to put up four points.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, were expected to achieve bigger things in the Asia Cup, considering their impressive form in ODI cricket in the last few years. However, a combination of injuries and controversial management decisions have left them with a rather undercooked unit heading into the World Cup.

Nevertheless, there're boxes both India and Bangladesh will look tick off in the final Super Four game. We may have missed out on another chance at an India vs Pakistan summit clash, but that doesn't mean what remains of the continental tournament won't be exciting.

India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Workload management on the agenda

India captain Rohit Sharma is in excellent form.

Which Indian players will be rested for this contest? Jasprit Bumrah? Mohammed Siraj? Hardik Pandya? KL Rahul? Maybe even Virat Kohli?

It's tough to say, but the Men in Blue might come in with an entirely new-look playing XI against Bangladesh. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer, who have already featured at least once in the Asia Cup, might return to the playing XI.

Iyer, in particular, will be keenly watched after suffering a back spasm and potentially losing his place in India's first-choice XI. With reports suggesting that he might not have recovered enough for the contest despite spending a considerable amount of time in the nets, the No. 4 batter's fitness will be of greater significance than his performance if he plays.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will not have the luxury of considering incorporating previously injured players. Tamim Iqbal is still out; Nazmul Hossain Shanto is still out; Ebadot Hossain is still out. And the list goes on...

However, despite their makeshift opening pair and concerns in several departments, Bangladesh always seem to have it in them to push their Asian neighbors to the limit.

They might not have done enough to end up on the winning side most of the time but have showed clear flashes of their immense pedigree when they vanquished the touring Men in Blue at home last year.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, but it's safe to say that even if India decide to rest and rotate, they will start as the clear favorites. They're the better unit on paper and appear to be firing on most cylinders.

Prediction: India to win Match 12 of Asia Cup 2023

